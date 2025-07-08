Tyler Lockett Is A Fantasy Football Afterthought With The Tennessee Titans
After a forgettable 2024 season with the Seahawks, Tyler Lockett is hoping for a fresh start with the Tennessee Titans. While age and declining usage have fantasy managers skeptical, a new offense could give the veteran wideout one last shot at relevance in 2025.
Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans
The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba was expected to lower his opportunity in 2023, but Lockett finished with a three-year high in targets (122 – 107 in 2021 and 117 in 2022). Unfortunately, he had a regression in his big-play ability (11.3 yards per catch – 16.1 in 2021 and 12.3 in 2022), leading to his lowest output in receiving yards (894) since 2017.
Lockett failed to gain over 95 yards in any contests, giving him only three 20.00+ fantasy point days (8/59/2, 8/81/1, and 8/92/1) in PPR formats. He had a disappointing feel in nine games (2/10, 3/34, 4/54/, 4/38, 3/32, 3/30, 5/47, 3/21, and 1/20). The Seahawks had him on the field for 79.7% of their snaps (most on the team at wide receiver).
Lockett crossed the end zone 50 times over his previous 97 games. His catch rate (72.2) has been elite over this span. From 2019 to 2023, he ranked 13th (236.30), 8th (265.40), 16th (241.40), 13th (239.30), and 33rd (202.40) in fantasy scoring in PPR formats.
At age 31 last season, the wind left Lockett’s sail, leading to a sharp decline in his stats (49/600/2 on 74 targets). He continued to have a high catch rate (66.2) with no drops on the year. The Seahawks phased him out of their offense over their final eight matchups (2/19, 2/20, 3/16, 0/0, 1/22, 2/19, 3/20, and 2/28) on 21 targets. Over the first half of the year, Lockett scored double-digit fantasy points in five contests (13.70, 11.10, 11.50, 16.50, and 15.30).
Tyler Lockett Fantasy Football Outlook
Father Time is catching up to Lockett, but he should have a better opportunity in Tennessee’s offense while being free on draft day (WR7). At best, a rotational bye week cover unless his role is much more robust this season.