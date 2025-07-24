Tyler Shough Vs. Spencer Rattler Headline New Orleans Saints Training Camp Storylines
The New Orleans Saints enter camp as a team that is in the midst of a full rebuild. They have a new coaching staff, quarterback, and are looking to move past the disastrous Dennis Allen regime. These are the storylines to watch for in New Orleans this summer.
1. Quarterbacks Competition: Tyler Shough Vs. Spencer Rattler
The Saints are being projected to have one of, if not the worst, quarterback rooms in the NFL. Rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are expected to compete for the starting job in New Orleans this summer. Shough will be a 26-year-old rookie this season, and Rattler looked horrible as a fifth-round rookie in 2024.
This is not a great situation, but new head coach Kellen Moore is hoping he can develop and get the most out of one of these quarterbacks. If neither of these quarterbacks can manage to be at least competent, it could sink the fantasy value of the whole team. On the other hand, if one of them can at least play like a decent quarterback, then we could end up being pleasantly surprised.
2. Is Alvin Kamara Still A Top-20 Running Back?
Kamara will enter the season at 30 years old and hasn't looked particularly explosive on the ground in years. He has been able to PPR his way to fantasy success, though. While dump-offs to Kamara haven't led to success for the Saints' offense, it has worked out for his fantasy owners. You have to imagine that Moore is going to take a different approach to his new offense. Dumping the ball off to an aging running back can't continue to be this team's go-to option.
They could also turn to younger running backs Kendre Miller or Devin Neal as the primary between-the-tackles rusher. Kamara will still have a role as the pass-catching back, but that role could be scaled back in a major way this season. After finishing as the RB9 last season and the RB5 in points per game, he is being ranked as the RB14 this season according to ECR. If the team goes in a different direction, he could fall far short of those expectations.
3. Can Chris Olave Overcome His Extensive Injury History?
The Saints are running it back with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and the returning Brandin Cooks. While we know what we are getting out of Shaheed, who is a boom or bust playmaker, we aren't so sure about the other two.
Olave is coming back from serious concussion issues, which put him in constant danger of a season-ending injury. Cooks could very well be washed or close to it. He'll be 32 in September and is coming off by far the worst year of his career. In 10 games, he caught just 26 passes for 259 yards.
On top of all of that, we have three wideouts who are dealing with a new quarterback in a new system. We will have to see who emerges as the top option. Shaheed will likely be the best value. He's proven the past two seasons to hold major upside and big-ability on any given week while also being more consistent than he gets credit for, even if he does give you a dud every couple of weeks. Injuries could hold back all three of these wideouts if the quarterbacks don't do that themselves, though.