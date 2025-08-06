Tyler Warren And Colston Loveland Headline Top 2025 Dynasty Football Tight Ends
Rookie tight ends rarely make an impact in their first season in the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts addressed their weakness at the position by selecting Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren in the first round. They rank 11th and 10th in August in PPR leagues, but there is cloudiness tied to their opportunity.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Loveland lands in a developing offense with a quarterback who has the ability to run the ball and test a defense with his arm. The Bears’ offense has the tools to be the top-scoring team in the near future if their quarterback reaches his expected potential. Chicago also has pass-catching talent at wide receiver, and Cole Kmet brings experience to the tight end position. Loveland makes more sense as upside TE2, which will allow his role and opportunity over the season.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts came into 2025 with a four-deep talent at wide receiver while needing an upgrade at tight end. Warren is the perfect fit, but his target may be shorter than expected out of the gate due to pass-catching competition and high-volume run game.
The battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson has multiple layers this year, affecting Indy’s run/pass structure and their receiving weapons. If all wide receivers stay healthy and Anthony Richardson starts most games for the Colts, he’ll attempt well below 500 pass attempts with weakness in his completion rate. Even with 300 catches available to Indianapolis’ receiving corps, I can only see two players catching more than 60 balls (Michael Pittman and Josh Downs).
Warren could benefit more from Daniel Jones starting. If one of the Colts' top wide receivers has an injury, he should be the player most rewarded with a bump in targets.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor is the third rookie tight end drafted in fantasy leagues, but I expect his value to fall after suffering a potential high-ankle injury. His ceiling looks enticing, and the Jets added him at a fair price (42nd overall) in this year's draft. Age 21, he has plenty of time to reach his ceiling in the NFL.
Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
After releasing Noah Fant, some fantasy drafters gravitated toward Arroyo as the potential starting tight end for the Seahawks. He should stretch the field and upgrade their depth at the position, but I expect AJ Barner to edge him for playing time. Arroyo also has an injury profile coming into the NFL.
Dark Horse
Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
Fannin won’t be drafted in many 12-team redraft leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku.