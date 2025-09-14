Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has Monumental Week Heading into Sunday Night Football
It’s been a busy and very successful week for second-year Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Not only did he lead a comeback victory against the rival Chicago Bears in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, but he also welcomed his son, Rome McCarthy, becoming a first-time father.
Following an impressive 27-24 win, McCarthy and his high school sweetheart became parents. The delivery news had McCarthy join the club of being a father, and his performance against the Bears had him join several others as well.
McCarthy Joins Exclusive Clubs
McCarthy became the first Vikings rookie quarterback since Fran Tarkenton to throw for two touchdowns while rushing another one in during his debut. Additionally, he became the second quarterback in the last 45 years to lead a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback in his first NFL start, joining Hall of Famer Steve Young. He also became to only quarterback to do this on the road in the last 75 years.
McCarthy and the Vikings were down 17-6 before he led a three-touchdown fourth quarter to earn the road win. He also became the only quarterback since 2000 to account for three scores during a fourth quarter in an NFL debut.
His first touchdown of his career was a 13-yard dot of a pass in the end zone to star receiver Justin Jefferson to make the game 12-17. He followed that up with a beautiful throw down the sidelines to running back Aaron Jones, then hit Adam Thielen for a two-point conversion to give Minnesota a 20-17 lead.
As the clock ticked down, McCarthy took a third-and-one scramble into the corner of the end zone to put the game essentially out of reach for the Bears, making it 27-17 with 2:53 remaining.
McCarthy Multitasks Midweek with Son and Game Film
Following the historic win and the birth of his son, McCarthy didn’t deviate from either task. In a truly endearing photo captured on X.com, McCarthy was spending quality time with his newest target, while he was watching game film on his laptop, in what was a new level of dual threat, being a dedicated dad and quarterback. McCarthy was back at practice the day after the birth, and reportedly had one of his best sessions.
McCarthy didn’t miss a beat and was likely preparing for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and a familiar quarterback adversary, and 2024 NFL Draft classmate.
McCarthy will meet Atlanta’s Michael Penix in Rematch of 2024 National Championship QBs
The 2024 collegiate title game with McCarthy’s Michigan Wolverines and Penix’s Washington Huskies was the last time these top 10 drafted quarterbacks faced each other. McCarthy and Michigan were the victors, 34-13. Sunday night’s matchup will see the Vikings and McCarthy host Penix and the 0-1 Falcons. Penix was the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 8 pick, while McCarthy was No. 10.
From a fantasy and NFL DFS perspective, McCarthy should be played, as FantasyPros.com ranks him as the 16th quarterback for Week 2. He finished as the 13th highest scorer at the position from Week 1 with 23.2 fantasy points. His momentous week, and having his home debut, could lead to another delivery of a victory for the young and budding star.
Last week, the Falcons were one of four teams to allow three or more passing touchdowns, so look for McCarthy, Jefferson, and Thielen to all have strong home openers Sunday Night at U.S. Bank Stadium.