Vikings WR Jordan Addison Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In DUI Case
It’s been a turbulent stretch of legal news across the NFL, from Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins’ domestic battery arrest to Rashee Rice’s ongoing fallout from a multi-car crash. Now, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is in the spotlight. His DUI case in Los Angeles has officially wrapped up with a plea bargain.
On Thursday, Addison appeared in Los Angeles County Metropolitan Court and entered a nolo contendere plea—meaning he neither admits nor disputes the DUI charge but accepts the penalty without a trial. The court downgraded the charge to a “wet reckless,” a California misdemeanor tied to alcohol-related driving. He is faced with a $390 fine.
As of now, there’s no word on whether the NFL will suspend Addison. Under the league’s substance abuse policy, a three-game suspension is the norm when drugs or alcohol are involved in a crime.
WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings Profile
Addison, the Vikings’ 2023 first-round pick, entered the league as yet another undersized but lightning-quick wideout (5’11”, 175 lbs.). He brings crisp route running, burst in short-area separation, and open-field elusiveness thanks to his return experience. But he remains a bit raw in strength, which limits his ability against press coverage and contested-catch situations.
His college resume was impressive—219 catches for 3,281 yards and 30 touchdowns over 35 games—highlighted by a monster 2021 season at Pitt (100/1,649/18). A transfer to USC and an ankle injury in 2022 dampened production but didn’t erase his upside.
Addison made a strong NFL debut in 2023, finishing as WR23 in PPR leagues (221.3 points). He hauled in 70 of 108 targets for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns, scoring seven times in his first eight games. His splash plays included a Week 7 breakout (7/123/2) and a Week 15 gem (6/111/2), though he also posted a few disappearing acts.
Despite missing two games in 2024 with another ankle injury, Addison still finished as WR22 with 212.5 PPR points, posting two huge outings late in the season (8/162/1 and 8/133/3). Over his first 32 career games, he has logged 133 receptions for 1,766 yards and 19 touchdowns—averaging a solid 13.24 fantasy points per game.
Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
Off the field, Addison’s second incident in two years—following a 140-mph speeding ticket—raises red flags about maturity. A three-game suspension is firmly in play. Fantasy managers have responded accordingly: he currently ranks as WR38 in early drafts. If he’s docked three games, pencil him in for about 60 catches, 900 yards, and 6–8 touchdowns—still enough to flirt with WR3/FLEX value, especially in deeper formats.