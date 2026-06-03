Warrant Issued For Brandon Aiyuk In California Further Sinking His Fantasy Value

Brandon Aiyuk is now entering his third consecutive tumultuous offseason. He continues to be at odds with the San Francisco 49ers, in what seems to be a broken relationship. Things just got even worse for the embattled wide receiver, who missed all of 2025 due to a knee injury, after the New York Post reported on Wednesday that a warrant was issued for him in Santa Clara County, California.

He is now wanted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed. Allegedly, he drove his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing by Levi Stadium at speeds as high as 104 MPH. The charges stem from a YouTube video Aiyuk posted to his own YouTube page back in December. This should be viewed as another red flag for a wide receiver already under plenty of scrutiny around the league.

Fantasy Impact

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

We feel it's safe to say that it's extremely unlikely Aiyuk ever steps on the field again in a 49ers uniform. Every other team in the league also knows that, which, combined with all his other issues both on and off the field, makes their ability to trade him very unlikely as well. This incident makes it even more difficult to trade him.

The good news is that we don't expect this to result in any kind of suspension that fantasy owners will need to worry about. However, we also have no idea where he'll be playing in 2026. We expect him to hit free agency at some point this summer, but the situation is still very much up in the air. If we were to throw a guess out there, we'd expect him to land with the Washington Commanders, but that is still just a guess.

There is also the issue that we haven't seen him on the field since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in 2024, which included injuries to multiple ligaments. He also wasn't very good in 2024 before getting injured. In seven games, he caught just 25 of 47 targets for 374 yards and no touchdowns after being at odds with the team all offseason.

That came after a breakout season in 2023, when he caught 75 of 105 targets for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, despite missing a game. He was also very good in 2022. Now, fantasy owners have to decide if he can return to form.

As of now, we wouldn't advise drafting Aiyuk for all of these reasons. Nevertheless, you should be monitoring him. If he lands in a great spot where he could flourish, he could be well worth the risk in fantasy drafts.



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