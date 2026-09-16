Every week, fantasy football owners are looking for those top sleepers to help them win their week. It feels even better when you hit with a sleeper because it was the guy who you believed in and took the risk on, who helped you snatch that W. These are the top fantasy football sleepers at each position for Week 2.



Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings



Wentz is expected to get the start if Kyler Murray cannot clear the NFL's concussion protocol this week, but they are essentially interchangeable options right now in our minds. We are betting on the Vikings' passing attack against the Chicago Bears' pass defense this week.



Chicago allowed Bryce Young to throw for 361 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. Young is not significantly better than either of the Vikings' QBs, and Minnesota has Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings on the outside.



RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers



MarShawn Lloyd built up all the hype since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, but it was Brooks who led the team in offensive snaps and was significantly more efficient. Brooks played on 56% of the offensive snaps and averaged a solid 4.1 yards per carry on seven carries to Lloyd's lackluster 2.8 yards per carry on 13 carries.



This isn't anything new. In his career, Brooks has averaged 4.8 yards per carry, while Lloyd has averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and has never reached 3.0 yards per carry in an NFL game. The Packers are going to realize quickly that Brooks is the better and more reliable option, which will get him more touches in Week 2.



WR Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers



With De'Zhaun Stribling injuring his ankle in Week 1, Robinson played on 63% of the offensive snaps, which was second among all 49ers' wide receivers. Only Mike Evans was on the field more, playing on 75% of the snaps.



Robinson caught two of three targets for a team-high 50 receiving yards and a touchdown last week. Robinson should serve as the team's top downfield threat this week against a subpar Miami Dolphins pass defense. He should be a solid one-week fill-in for stars like Zay Flowers and Ladd McConkey if they ultimately can't suit up, and should be a solid Stribling replacement while he's sidelined.



TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars



Strange was on the field more than any Jaguars wide receiver in Week 1. While his numbers were nothing special, catching just two of three targets for 23 yards, he did catch a touchdown. We expect him to have a much bigger week this week against the Denver Broncos.



Denver is very tough against wide receivers, which is why you have to attack them with tight ends. In Week 1, Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs in receiving against the Broncos, catching three of five targets for 71 yards. We expect the Jags to take the same approach this week.

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