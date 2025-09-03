Xavier Legette, Cedric Tillman, And 3 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Sleepers
It's only Week 1, but you could already be looking for a sleeper for your lineup. Maybe you were relying on a guy like Rashee Rice or Quinshon Judkins, and now you're left scrambling. Perhaps one of your rookies might not have the role locked down that you were hoping for by now. These are fantasy football sleepers for Week 1.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Year after year, during the Mike McDaniel and Tua era in Miami, their offense comes out of the gates on fire to start the season. It's strange that people seem to have just forgotten about that heading into this season. The Dolphins' offense should be very good to start the season, especially with the opener in a dome against a bad Colts' secondary. This game could surprise people and end up being a track meet.
RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
All summer, we've heard from the New York Jets coaching staff that their backfield is going to be a full-blown committee, and we've expected Allen to get about half the work and most of the goal-line opportunities. NO one should be acting surprised when that's exactly what happens come Sunday. We know the coaching staff loves him and that he's looked great all summer. Allen should definitely be considered a sleeper in Week 1.
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
While unofficial depth charts only mean so much, Rodriguez Jr is at the top of Washington's as their lead early-down back, with Austin Ekeler expected to handle the pass-catching role. We don't expect things to remain that way all season, but it could take a few weeks before Jacory Croskey-Merritt begins to have a significant role in the Commander's offense. Rodriguez could find himself in the Brian Robinson Jr role to start the season.
WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers suddenly find themselves very thin at wide receiver. They recently traded Adam Thielen, then Jalen Coker landed on the injured reserve. This leaves them with a rookie as their top wide receiver and Hunter Renfrow as their WR3, who they just signed off of the street. Legette is going to get the start in a great matchup against the Jags and could have a huge fantasy impact.
WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
We fully expect there to be a ton of points scored in the Browns vs Bengals game. The Bengals look like their defense is on pace to be historically bad, and we all know that with Joe Flacco under center in Cleveland that he's going to sling it. It could be Tillman and not Jerry Jeudy who ends up being the star wideout for the Browns this season after he was in the midst of a breakout last season that was cut short by concussion issues.