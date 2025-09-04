Key Week 1 NFL WR/CB Matchups: DJ Moore Thrives, Calvin Ridley Struggles
I have always emphasized the importance of matchups within a full game of football. The game is one thing, but there are games within the game. This is WR vs CB, QB vs Pass Rush, RB vs Run Stop, and much more. These are the vital puzzle pieces that connect the full sixty minutes of a football game. The better you understand these matchups, the better you can project the outcome of the games. This will help you dominate start/sit strategy.
HIGH LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Ja'Marr Chase vs Browns Secondary
Denzel Ward does not always shadow receivers, but he has in the past. It is unclear if he will shadow Chase, but I would expect that he will not given the additional threat of Tee Higgins. They should aim for more zone coverage to stop big plays. Ja'Marr Chase moves around and will face every defender. Chase scored a touchdown in both games versus the Browns last season.
Courtland Sutton vs Jarvis Brownlee/L'Jarius Sneed
The Titans duo of corners will be tasked with shutting down Courtland Sutton. This will be a tough job as both corners had a very poor 2024 season. Sneed looks to bounce back and with a tall task in week one. A zone scheme may limit Sutton, but not shut him down.
Matthew Golden vs Lions Secondary
No shadow coverage will happen in this game, but Golden sets up well. No Detroit corner has extensive time playing on the left side. Golden will move around, but I think Detroit can get exposed in between DJ Reed and Terrion Arnold — who had a poor 2024 season.
Nico Collins vs Rams Secondary
Nico Collins is going to visit Akhello Witherspoon on the right and Darious Williams on the left. The Rams allowed the most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2024. Collins looks to breakout big in week one.
Travis Hunter vs Chau Smith-Wade
Travis Hunter projects to play a ton in the slot, matching him up against Chau Smith-Wade. In his rookie year, Smith-Wade ranked towards the bottom of all NFL cornerbacks. Liam Coen might have fun with his new offense here.
DJ Moore vs Isaiah Rodgers
The Vikings allowed the fourth most yards to opposing wide receivers last season. This was the weakest among a great defense. DJ Moore caught 100% of his targets last season against the Vikings. This extends to 26/28 targets caught in his last three games.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Justin Jefferson vs Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson historically is a shadow corner, thus making this a fun matchup. In his last four games versus the Bears, Jefferson has just one touchdown. He has two of those games under 40 yards.
CeeDee Lamb vs Cooper DeJean
Some people may not even realize this, but CeeDee Lamb plays heavily in the slot. He is projected to play 52% of the time in the slot, and this matchups him up against Cooper DeJean tonight. Lamb was held to 21 yards on 6 catches in his sole game versus Dallas last season. The Cowboys are new look under Brian Schottenheimer, and I expect him to get Lamb moved around, but still it is a tougher matchup.
Chris Olave vs Bo Melton/Will Johnson
The Cardinals have been among the NFL's best teams versus wide receivers. Now, they add Bo Melton and Will Johnson. All reports suggest that Will Johnson is have a great training camp. Jonathan Gannon knows how to gear up his secondary. A trailing game script may get Olave more targets, but not easily caught.
Garrett Wilson vs Steelers Secondary
Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay are both good, neither will shadow Wilson. The Steelers defense is among the NFL elite. The secondary of Ramsey, Slay and Joey Porter Jr will make this a long day for Justin Fields.
DK Metcalf vs Sauce Gardner
It is unclear if Sauce will shadow Metcalf, but unlikely. Either way, Sauce has been a shutdown corner when playing man coverage. Aaron Glenn likes to play man, and that will make it difficult for DK Metcalf. Look for a bigger Jonnu Smith game.
Mike Evans vs AJ Terrell
One of the best shadow corners in the NFL is AJ Terrell. Evans has had some good games against the Falcons, and some awful. His last outing went for two touchdowns on five catches, but the prior game was for 8 total yards. More often than not, Terrell has gotten the better end of this battle. Emeka Egbuka looks more up today.
Calvin Ridley vs Pat Surtain II
Take a poll of NFL players and Surtain will be declared as the best cornerback in football. That is all you really need to know about this matchup.