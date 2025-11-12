Jonathan Taylor, De'Von Achane Dominate in Week 10, Running Back Touch Volume for Week 11 and Beyond
The top end of the running back pool was electric in Week 10, highlighted by the success of three expected players and the new kid on the block.
- Jonathan Taylor (32/244/3 with three catches for 42 yards)
· De’Von Achane (22/174/2 with six catches for 51 yards)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (15/142/2 with three catches for 30 yards and another score)
· TreVeyon Henderson (14/147/2 with one catch for three yards)
No other running back gained over 95 yards rushing. Two more running backs scored 20.00 fantasy points or more in PPR formats.
· Kyren Williams (22.40)
· Josh Jacobs (20.70)
The Colts reclaimed the lead in running back rushing yards (1,310) while ranking sixth in rushing attempts (229). Indianapolis had a bye this week, giving the Panthers and Lions a chance to jump them in rushing yards in Week 12. Seattle continues to struggle to run the ball (3.95 yards per carry), and their backs are last in the NFL in catches (20) and targets (22).
The 49ers almost have more running back receiving yards (841) than rushing yards (855). They lead the second-place team by 354 receiving yards. San Francisco continues to have a significant difference in running the ball (3.65 yards per carry) compared to passing (9.24 yards per catch). They continue to the NFL running back fantasy points (320.60) in PPR formats.
Week 10 Touches
Twelve running backs had 20 touches or more in Week 10, with Jonathan Taylor leading the way with 35 chances. Nine of these backs scored fewer than 20.00 fantasy points, with many grading poorly in fantasy points per touch.
Note: I added three highlighted stat columns: TCH = touches, FPTs = fantasy points in PPR scoring, and FPT/T = fantasy points per touch (PPR)
The third through fifth running backs for the week in fantasy scoring had fewer than 20.00, leading to high marks in fantasy points per touch.
· Jahmyr Gibbs (18 touches – 2.12 fantasy points per touch)
· Kyren Williams (16 touches – 1.40 fantasy points per touch)
· TreVeyon Henderson (15 touches – 1.87 fantasy points per touch)
This season, there have been 51 running back games with over 100 yards rushing.
· Week 1 (3) – Derrick Henry (169), Travis Etienne (143), and Breece Hall (107)
· Week 2 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (165), Bijan Robinson (143), James Cook (132), and Kenneth Walker (105)
· Week 3 (4) – David Montgomery (151), Jordan Mason (116), James Cook (108), and Jonathan Taylor (102)
· Week 4 (5) – Ashton Jeanty (138), Omarion Hampton (128), Travis Etienne (124), James Cook (117), and J.K. Dobbins (101)
· Week 5 (5) – Rico Dowdle (206), Javonta Williams (135), Breece Hall (113), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111), and Quinshon Judkins (110)
· Week 6 (7) – Rico Dowdle (183), Bijan Robinson (170), De’Von Achane (128), Kimani Vidal (124), Jonathan Taylor (123), Derrick Henry (122), and D’Andre Swift (108)
· Week 7 (6) – Jahmyr Gibbs (136), Christian McCaffrey (129), Jaylen Warren (127), D’Andre Swift (124), Javonte Williams (116), and Chase Brown (108)
· Week 8 (7) – James Cook (216), Jonathan Taylor (153), Saquon Barkley (150), Breece Hall (133), Kimani Vidal (117), J.K. Dobbins (111), and Tank Bigsby (104)
· Week 9 (6) – Kyle Monangai (176), Rico Dowdle (130), Derrick Henry (119), James Cook (114), Kyren Williams (114), and Christian McCaffrey (106)
· Week 10 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (244), De’Von Achane (174), TreVeyon Henderson (147), and Jahmyr Gibbs (142)
Here are the top 15 running backs in touches after 10 games:
Here are the top 10 running backs in fantasy points per touch (PPR) with 110 touches or more:
· Jonathan Taylor (1.24)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (1.15)
· De’Von Achane (1.11)
· Bijan Robinson (1.02)
· Cam Skattebo (1.02)
· Christian McCaffrey (1.00)
· Javonte Williams (0.98)
· Josh Jacobs (0.96)
· D’Andre Swift (0.94)
· Kyren Williams (0.91)