Week 11 Running Back Usage Report: Omarion Hampton, Blake Corum, and More!

As we turn the page on Week 10 and lock in our lineups for Week 11, backfield workloads continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected volume spikes, and shifting coaching philosophies are forcing fantasy managers to make difficult personnel decisions as the stretch run of the season heats up.

Whether you're scrambling to replace injured starters on short notice or trying to capitalize on a breakout performance, understanding true snap and touch distribution is the ultimate key to fantasy success.

After looking at this week's WR/TE target report, let's dive into five notable running back situations from Week 10 using total touches to evaluate how you should optimize your roster for Week 11 and beyond.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Usage Recap

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (23) makes a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 Usage: 26 total touches

Emmett Johnson matched the backfield hype stride-for-stride with 26 total touches (22 carries and 4 catches) while filling in on the ground. If Kenneth Walker III ends up missing any more time, Johnson instantly vaults into elite must-start territory. However, the bigger question is whether he carries standalone value once the rotation is fully healthy.

The Verdict: High-priority start if Walker is out. Flex upside even if Walker plays. His Week 10 showcase proves he can shoulder a massive multi-phase workload if called upon to lead the Chiefs' attack.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10 Usage: 25 total touches

Seeing Omarion Hampton handle a massive 25-touch workload (22 carries and 3 catches) is a watershed moment for fantasy managers. Rushing and receiving volume of that magnitude confirms he has firmly seized control of the backfield, transitioning from a speculative piece into a true focal point of the offense.

The Verdict: Must-start for Week 11. When a back commands 25 combined touches in a single game, you lock them into your starting lineup every single week regardless of the matchup.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 Usage: 19 total touches

Blake Corum stepping into a 19-touch role (17 carries and 2 catches) signals a potential changing of the guard in Los Angeles as Kyren Williams has looked like a shell of himself lately. Efficiency and volume are finally aligning for the second-year back, giving managers hope that he is emerging as the preferred option for the Rams.

The Verdict: Solid RB2. He belongs in starting lineups as long as this dual-threat workload security holds up.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Week 10 Usage: 18 total touches

Jordan Mason grinding out 18 total touches (16 carries and 2 catches) proves that Minnesota's scheme will always funnel reliable volume to whoever is operating behind their offensive line. While his ceiling is capped by sharing touches with Aaron Jones, Mason's arrow is pointing up

The Verdict: Flex option. His sturdy touch volume makes him a safe play for fantasy managers needing reliable week-to-week stability.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Week 10 Usage: 6 total touches

Just 6 total touches (5 carries and 1 catch) for Tyler Allgeier is a brutal development for his fantasy managers. Paired with a rookie quarterback under center and swirling reports that James Conner could soon return to Arizona's backfield to reclaim high-value touches, Allgeier's window of standalone viability is slamming shut.

The Verdict: Risky flex option. Without standalone volume or a clear path to starter snaps, he is quickly becoming unplayable outside of deep formats.