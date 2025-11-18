Week 11 Running Back Opportunities and Must Know Info for Week 12
The running back position delivered five impact games in Week 11, with two coming from backup/rotational players. Christian McCaffrey turned his three touchdowns with 121 combined yards and five catches into his third impact game in fantasy points (35.10 – PPR) in five weeks.
- Sean Tucker earned a bump in touches vs. the Bills due to some early success. He finished with 140 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches, which was more fantasy points (34.00) than Tucker scored over his first nine games (30.10).
· TreVeyon Henderson was the third running back in Week 11 to score three times. He had a career high 24 touches, leading to 93 combined yards with five catches (32.30 fantasy points).
· Bijan Robinson had a rebound game (23/104/2 with four catches for 39 yards – 30.30 fantasy points) for the Falcons, but Atlanta sniped him of a third touchdown late in the first half. The Falcons barely had the ball in the third quarter (fumbled kickoff return and a short drive), and they failed to gain over 30 yards on any of their final five possessions.
· Kenneth Gainwell sniped an early touchdown before earning more touches after Jaylen Warren left the game with an injury. He finished with 105 combined yards with two receiving scores and seven catches. (29.50 fantasy points).
Four other running backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
· De’Von Achane (21.50)
· James Cook (20.40)
· Derrick Henry (20.20)
· Kenneth Walker (20.10)
The Panthers regained the league lead in rushing yards (1,317), with the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor on a bye in Week 11. The Lions (1,232) are just off the pace, while the Chicago Bears (1,222) climbed to fourth place. The 49ers continue to lead all teams in running back receiving stats (98/907/6 on 125 targets). Indianapolis has 20 scores from their backs, followed by Detroit (14), San Francisco (13), and Atlanta (13).
The 49ers continue to gain short yards per rush (3.8) from their running backs, but they find much more daylight when catching the ball (9.3 YPC). Indianapolis has the fewest number of running attempts (229) of the top-scoring teams in fantasy points, but they overcome that shortfall by making big plays and scoring touchdowns.
Week 11 Carries and Receptions
Eleven running backs had 20 or more touches in Week 11, with five others finishing with 19 chances. Seven of those players score over 20 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Note: I added three highlighted stat columns: TCH = touches, FPTs = fantasy points in PPR scoring, and FPT/T = fantasy points per touch (PPR)
Sean Tucker scored an impressive 1.62 fantasy points per touch, but Christian McCaffrey (1.95) and Kenneth Gainwell (1.84) had more productive outputs in this area, with fewer touches (18 and 16).
This season, there have been 51 running back games with over 100 yards rushing.
· Week 1 (3) – Derrick Henry (169), Travis Etienne (143), and Breece Hall (107)
· Week 2 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (165), Bijan Robinson (143), James Cook (132), and Kenneth Walker (105)
· Week 3 (4) – David Montgomery (151), Jordan Mason (116), James Cook (108), and Jonathan Taylor (102)
· Week 4 (5) – Ashton Jeanty (138), Omarion Hampton (128), Travis Etienne (124), James Cook (117), and J.K. Dobbins (101)
· Week 5 (5) – Rico Dowdle (206), Javonta Williams (135), Breece Hall (113), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111), and Quinshon Judkins (110)
· Week 6 (7) – Rico Dowdle (183), Bijan Robinson (170), De’Von Achane (128), Kimani Vidal (124), Jonathan Taylor (123), Derrick Henry (122), and D’Andre Swift (108)
· Week 7 (6) – Jahmyr Gibbs (136), Christian McCaffrey (129), Jaylen Warren (127), D’Andre Swift (124), Javonte Williams (116), and Chase Brown (108)
· Week 8 (7) – James Cook (216), Jonathan Taylor (153), Saquon Barkley (150), Breece Hall (133), Kimani Vidal (117), J.K. Dobbins (111), and Tank Bigsby (104)
· Week 9 (6) – Kyle Monangai (176), Rico Dowdle (130), Derrick Henry (119), James Cook (114), Kyren Williams (114), and Christian McCaffrey (106)
· Week 10 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (244), De’Von Achane (174), TreVeyon Henderson (147), and Jahmyr Gibbs (142)
· Week 11 (4) – De’Von Achane (120), Sean Tucker (106), Bijan Robinson (104), and Derrick Henry (103)
Here are the top 15 running backs in touches after 11 games:
Here are the top 10 running backs in fantasy points per touch (PPR) with 125 touches or more:
· Jonathan Taylor (1.24)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (1.15)
· De’Von Achane (1.08)
· Christian McCaffrey (1.06)
· Bijan Robinson (1.03)
· Cam Skattebo (1.02)
· TreVeyon Henderson (1.01)
· Javonte Williams (0.98)
· Kyren Williams (0.94)
· Josh Jacobs (0.93)