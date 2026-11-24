It's turkey week in America, which means football is on the menu nearly every day. From Wednesday through Sunday, we have NFL action with a day of college football mixed in for good measure. With no teams on bye this week, Survivor Pool players have 21 teams to choose from if they've made it this far.

However, in some high-stakes contests, such as the Circa Survivor Contest, participants must navigate an additional slate covering Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, leaving just eight teams to choose from. If you're playing in one of those formats, the Dallas Cowboys are the obvious choice as they head to Philadelphia to face an Eagles team without Jalen Hurts. They are by far the biggest favorite with an 8.5-point spread on FanDuel Sportsbook.

For those playing in a more traditional Survivor Pool format, let's break down the best Week 12 picks to help you keep your streak alive and survive into December.

Chalk Pick

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jags showed a crack in their armor on Sunday, falling to the Giants in New Jersey. Sometimes, a loss like that is exactly what a team needs to refocus, especially with the postseason approaching. Jacksonville entered Week 11 with a four-game lead in the AFC South, but the Texans' blowout win over the Colts and the Jaguars' stumble narrowed that gap. Jacksonville also had a controversial call go against it that could have shifted the momentum and helped spark an incredible comeback.

This is an ideal bounce-back opportunity for Jacksonville, which was reminded that no NFL game is a guaranteed win. Fortunately, the Titans are about as favorable a matchup as the Jaguars could ask for. If you didn't use Jacksonville two weeks ago when they beat Tennessee by 17 points, chances are you saved them specifically for this matchup.

Safe but not Chalk

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline as Joe Flacco takes over under center in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints

Much of the same logic that applies to the Jaguars applies to the Bengals this week. Cincinnati closed as a six-point favorite against the Commanders on Monday night, only to watch Jayden Daniels and Washington march down the field and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Saints aren't nearly as capable offensively as the Commanders, and they've struggled to put points on the board over the past month. New Orleans has scored just 62 points across its last four games, averaging 15.5 points per contest. The Bengals should have an opportunity to regroup at home against a Saints team that has struggled to score consistently and finish games.

Risky Pick

New York Giants @ Indianapolis Colts

If I weren't a diehard Giants fan, I'd probably feel pretty comfortable with this matchup. Coming off the signature win of their season against the Jaguars, New York now faces what looks like the easiest opponent on its remaining schedule. Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been released, and the Colts are turning to Anthony Richardson.

The Giants defense spent Sunday making Trevor Lawrence look like a shell of himself, so surely they can handle a quarterback who has thrown for just 17 passing yards over the past two seasons, right? The G-Men are currently 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook on the road in Indy.