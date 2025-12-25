NFL Week 17 Survival Pool Strategy: Patriots, Lions and 3 More Winning Picks

An NFL survival pool is one of the most popular contests for fans looking to add extra drama to the season.

The concept is simple: each week, players pick one NFL team to win. If that team loses, you’re eliminated. If it wins, you move on. However, the catch is that you can’t pick a team more than once for the entire season. The ultimate goal is to outlast everyone else in your pool.

The challenge and the fun come from striking a balance between risk and reward. Grabbing a heavy favorite early in the season might look like the safest survival pool pick, but using up a top contender early can leave you short-handed later. On the flip side, taking a chance on an under-the-radar team could buy you long-term flexibility, but a loss ends your run before it starts.

A smart survival pool strategy is to look beyond the obvious. Many players try to conserve elite teams for tougher weeks, choosing solid but not spectacular matchups early on. It’s a delicate balance between playing it safe and planning ahead.

Whether you stick with the chalk, hunt for value or take a risky swing, your pick can impact the outlook for the rest of the season. With all that said, here’s how we’re approaching Week 17:

*Pick percentage is based on Yahoo Sports pick distribution*

Chalk Picks

Steelers Over Browns (Pick %: 17% Spread: -3)

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Patriots Over Jets (Pick %: 9% Spread: -13.5)

The Patriots are one of two double-digit favorites this week and are the lock of the week. However, it’s unlikely many have them left at this point of the year. For those who do, Week 17 is the last week to use the Patriots, as Week 18 is likely to be a meaningless game for them. The Jets are onto their third-string quarterback, and they were held to just six points and surrendered six sacks to the Saints. This is the type of game you save your best teams for. Now is the time to capitalize.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Under The Radar Picks

Jaguars Over Colts (Pick %: 7% Spread: -6.5)

There’s no team hotter right now in the NFL than the Jaguars. They’re on a six-game win streak and have won every game by a margin of nearly 19 points. They’re facing a Colts team that has lost five straight games and just gave up a season-high 48 points to the 49ers. Jacksonville just defeated the Broncos, who were on an 11-game win streak, and hung 34 points on them. Indianapolis is also on a short week, with Jacksonville still playing for a shot at the #1 seed in the AFC. There are many other teams favored by more than a touchdown this week, so the Jaguars at -6.5 may sneak under the radar.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41), linebacker Devin Lloyd (0), and the Jaguars defense celebrate after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Lions Over Vikings (Pick %: 3% Spread: -7.5)

The Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against the Vikings. That being said, that’s the exact spot I would bet on a Dan Campbell-led team. The Lions’ defense has struggled lately, but it will bounce back against quarterback Max Brosmer. The rookie, making his second career NFL start, threw four interceptions in his debut in Week 13. Minnesota is overvalued after three straight close wins against bad NFC East teams. It simply doesn’t have the firepower to go toe to toe with Detroit. Many have likely already used the Lions, but those who haven’t have a near lock of a pick at a fraction of the selection rate.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One Risky Pick

Bengals Over Cardinals (Pick %: 40% Spread: -7)

The Bengals are by far the most selected team in Week 17. I don’t necessarily think they’re a bad selection, but I’d be lying if I didn’t believe there was some risk involved in selecting them. What version of the Bengals will we get? The team that just hung 45 points on the Dolphins last week or the team that laid a goose egg against the Ravens in Week 15. The Cardinals have lost seven straight games, but lost by three points each against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. The Jaguars are a team on this list and have won six consecutive games. With how much the Bengals have struggled defensively, don't be surprised if this game is much closer than the spread indicates.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to make a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

