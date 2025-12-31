Week 18 Fantasy Football Impact: Derrick Henry and Four More Players Who Still Have Something to Play For

Welcome to Week 18: the last week of the 2025 NFL season.

While many of the playoff spots and seeding have already been determined, a few teams still have something to play for this weekend. While playoff stakes don't automatically correlate to fantasy football success, it at least gives us some predictability for how teams will use players in what is often one of the most unpredictable fantasy football weeks of the season.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers vying for the two remaining playoff spots, we have four teams desperately pushing to get in. We also have the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks competing for the top seed in the NFC. With that set up in mind, let's take a look at the fantasy football impact on the top-5 players who still have something to play for.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) slips out of a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No one has been playing better than Derrick Henry as of late, as the 31-year-old has rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games and has six touchdowns over his last two games. With Lamar Jackson questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will likely need to again rely upon Henry (who saw 36 carries in Baltimore's Week 17 win). King Henry ran for 94 yards against the Steelers in Week 14, so he should have plenty of daylight.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the best receiver in the league this season and is currently 70 receiving yards ahead of Puka Nacua for the NFL lead. With the Seahawks needing to beat the San Francisco 49ers in order to clinch the NFC West and No. 1 seed in the NFC, Smith-Njigba should see plenty of targets against a bad 49ers' secondary. JSN put up nine catches for 124 yards against the 49ers back in Week 1, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him put up similar numbers this week.

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson is finishing the season strong as he's now put up three straight games with 29-plus fantasy points. He's currently leading the NFL in combined rushing and receiving yards, and will have a chance to make the playoffs if he and the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers. While Robinson didn't have a great game against the Saints in Week 12, he should be able to do plenty of damage this weekend.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best all-around running backs in the league this season, and will get one last chance to put up big regular-season fantasy numbers. While McCaffrey only rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries when the 49ers played the Seahawks in Week 1, he also caught nine balls for 73 yards, so he has quite a bit of upside this weekend as the 49ers attempt to steal the NFC West and No. 1 seed in the NFC.

WR Tetaroia McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) extends but cannot catch a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan is likely a week away from winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has a chance to help his team secure a playoff berth this weekend. McMillan is 71 receiving yards shy of 1,000 on the season and will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that he caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown against just two weeks ago. While the Panthers' passing offense can be unpredictable, McMillan is set up nicely for a big game this weekend.

Other notable players with something to play for: Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Warren, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, AJ Barner, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Rico Dowdle, Juaun Jennings

Good luck this week!