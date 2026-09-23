Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Led By Woody Marks And A Potential Hall Of Fame Running Back

Fantasy football owners are always on the hunt for viable running back options. Running backs are both the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football. Because of that, the position is often streamed each week out of necessity. These are the top fantasy football running back streamers for Week 3.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are both dealing with hamstring injuries, with Harvey being inactive in Week 2 and Dobbins exiting the game early. We have heard reports that Dobbins could play in Week 2, but that is still up in the air.

Dobbins also runs the risk of re-injury or could be limited if he does play in Week 3. With his lengthy injury history, it could make sense to give him a week off. It sounds like Harvey is less likely to play in Week 3, but even if he does play and Dobbins is out, we don't expect Harvey to have a significant impact on Coleman. However, Dobbins certainly would.

In Week 2, Coleman carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Dobbins is out, we like him again this week in another tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the matchup, Coleman could see 15-20 opportunities with Dobbins sidelined.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

We hate the idea of advocating for starting Alvin Kamara, but we can't just ignore the volume. In Week 2, the Saints made Kendre Miller inactive, and Kamara saw the most opportunities out of the backfield. He led the team with nine carries and was targeted six times in the passing attack.

Granted, he was terrible, turning his 15 opportunities into just 22 yards, but the opportunities were still there. He rushed for 15 yards on 1.7 yards per carry and was somehow less efficient in the passing attack, catching five passes for seven yards. Kamara is no longer good, but could be worth streaming if this volume is going to continue against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

As we predicted, this backfield is a disaster. Nevertheless, it was Johnson who led this backfield in carries in Week 2, while also being the most efficient running back. That didn't amount to all that much, with him rushing eight times for 32 yards, but it could lead to more volume on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

This should be a positive game script for the Packers against the Atlanta Falcons, who have looked awful through two weeks. With Jayden Reed injured and likely a significant lead, the Packers should lean more on the rushing attack, potentially leading to more opportunities for Johnson.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

It has flown under the radar, mostly because David Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1, but Marks and Montgomery have essentially split the Texans' backfield. Montgomery has played on 81 offensive snaps, while Marks has played on 78.

On those snaps, Montgomery has carried the ball 26 times for 70 yards on 2.7 yards per carry, and caught all five of his targets for 33 yards. Marks has carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards on 2.9 yards per carry, and caught six of his seven targets for 25 yards. We also saw Marks handle more carries and targets than Montgomery in Week 2, leading him eight to six in carries and six to two in targets.

When you take out those Week 1 touchdowns, there isn't a huge difference in this backfield, and it shifted more towards Marks in Week 2. He is a viable streamer this week in a great matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With Nico Collins potentially missing another game, it could be a run-heavy attack as well.

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