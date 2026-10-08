Week 5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Candidates: D'Andre Swift, AJ Brown, And Two More Players To Target

A savvy fantasy owner needs to know when it's time to buy low on a fantasy player whose value has diminished for one reason or another. It's also important to know your league and your league-mates when looking to acquire talent. These are our top fantasy football buy-low trade candidates for Week 5.

Buy-Low Trade Targets

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

You need to buy low on Maye while his owners think they are selling high after a big week. He got off to a brutal start to the season against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are all extremely difficult matchups.

Seattle is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, and the Steelers are right behind them, allowing the third-fewest. Jacksonville is a bit easier, but is still allowing the 11th-fewest.

However, it looks to be smooth sailing from here. Over the next eight games, he has mostly average to favorable matchups, with the toughest matchups being the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, who shouldn't scare anyone. We are buying Maye now and riding with him as he gets back on track with a much easier schedule.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

There is a bit of panic when it comes to Swift after last week. He was benched after fumbling and was limited to 15 carries, while Kyle Monangai exploded, carrying the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

We are not panicking when it comes to Swift, but we will certainly look to acquire him from someone who is. A fantasy owner who has both Swift and Monangai could be even more likely to move him. It's very difficult to trade for good starting running backs, and if an opportunity presents itself, you should at least make an offer.

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

It's time to check in on those AJ Brown owners. Even though it seems like a Week 6 return could be possible from his Week 1 ankle injury, a struggling team could be panicking. If the owner who rosters Brown looks like his playoff hopes are fading, go make an offer for him, as they could need reinforcements now and not in a week or two.

The good news is that, despite some concern that he could miss half the season, he has been seen in cleats without any kind of noticeable limp. It seems realistic that his return could be imminent.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert looks like he's set to return this week, and it comes at a perfect time with DeVonta Smith sidelined. If you can get him cheap coming off an injury, you should do so. He should be a high-end TE1 for as long as Smith is injured and still a solid TE1 option once he returns.

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