Week 5 Fantasy Football Headlines: Jaylen Warren Goes Off, David Montgomery Goes Down, And Justin Herbert Flops

It was a wild fantasy football Sunday in Week 5, and there is a lot to talk about with everything that went on. There were big games, tough injuries, and some massive performances. These are the top headlines from our Week 5 fantasy football Week in Review.

Week In Review: Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

- A banged-up Eagles team saw Will Shipley go down in the first half, leaving Dameon Pierce as their starting running back, while Darius Cooper led the team in receiving, catching two of three targets for 71 yards and the team's only receiving touchdown.

- Parker Washington bounced back in a major way, catching six of nine targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

- Samaje Perine ended up leading the Bengals in both carries and rushing yards, taking 14 carries for 68 yards. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown rushed 13 times for 39 yards and seemed to lose snaps after an untimely fumble.

- Ollie Gordon looked good again this week as the Dolphins' top back. He took 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

- While the Bears' backup quarterbacks had done an admirable job up until Week 5, neither Tyson Bagent nor Case Keenum could get anything going in this game. Hopefully, Caleb Williams is close to returning for the sake of everyone in this offense.

- Christian Watson exploded in this game, catching six of eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

- David Montgomery exited this game with a groin injury and is expected to miss some time; a much more effective Woody Marks took over for him. This could be terrible news for the long-term value of Montgomery.

- The Titans scored three points in this game with 57 rushing yards and 170 receiving yards. There is nothing to be excited about here.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

- We got our first look at Fernando Mendoza late in this blowout. He completed six of eight passes for 48 yards and tacked on a three-yard rush.

- It's looking like it's safe to say that Drake Maye is back. He threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns, with 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and no turnovers in this game. TreVeyon Henderson also exited the game with a leg injury.

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

- Aaron Jones continued his strong play, rushing 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

- Tyler Shough had a terrible game, throwing for 96 yards and two interceptions with no rushing yards. Throw this one out for Shough. It was a bad matchup and a bad game, not a sign of things to come.

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

- Isaiah Bond stepped up as the top receiver in Cleveland, catching three of seven targets for 74 yards. His receptions, targets, and yards were all team highs or tied for the team high in a game with nasty weather.

- Braelon Allen looked good replacing Breece Hall, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers

- Tyler Warren is the only Colts player you were happy to start in Week 5. He caught seven passes for 83 yards and had a one-yard rushing touchdown.

- Jaylen Warren had a monster game, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown, and catching six passes for 87 yards and another touchdown.

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

- Jameis Winston had a big game in inclement weather, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, with two of those touchdowns going to Isaiah Likely.

- Jayden Daniels looked good and stayed healthy in his return, all things considered. He threw for 199 yards and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

- With Sean Payton back calling the plays, the ball went to JK Dobbins early and often. He carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for six yards.

- It was another disaster for Justin Herbert. He threw for 121 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and lost a fumble. Both turnovers came in crucial moments in the fourth quarter, as we've become accustomed to with the underachieving quarterback. At least he rushed for 54 yards.

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

- It was another huge day for Jahmyr Gibbs, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and tacking on 56 yards through the air on five receptions.

- With Marvin Harrison Jr. being traded to the Houston Texans, Kendrick Bourne led the Cardinals in receiving, catching five of his eight targets for 70 yards. He had more receptions, targets, and yards than Michael Wilson.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

- Mike Evans was the star of the game for the 49ers, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

- Emanuel Wilson was the clear and distant RB1 in Seattle, rushing 20 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and catching both his targets for 11 yards.

Baltimore Ravens @ Atlanta Falcons

- Derrick Henry helped carry the Ravens to an overtime victory, rushing for 102 yards and catching an 18-yard touchdown.

- Drake London continues to thrive with Michael Penix Jr. under center, catching seven of 11 targets for 118 yards.

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