Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Jacoby Brissett Leads Our Group Of Sleepers

While in a perfect world, we would all have set it and forget it fantasy football lineups, that's not the case for many of us. That's why many of us are hitting the streamers this week, looking for a quarterback. Maybe your quarterback is hurt, on a bye, or just not very good, but either way, you need a better option this week. These are the top fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 5.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 5

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is our top streaming option for Week 5. He offers an elite combination of volume and a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions. Injuries have destroyed the Lions' secondary, and they have allowed the most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks this season.

He has already thrown 152 passes this season and has surpassed 50 pass attempts in a game this season, and that could very possibly happen this week in what should be a shootout with the Lions. The Cardinals will look to air it out even more with their starting running back Jeremiyah Love hobbled by another ankle issue. Brissett is the top quarterback to target on the waiver wire this week, and he is widely available.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

After a brutal first start of the season in Week 3 in a game that was played in horrific weather, Winston looked much more like himself in Week 4. He still threw a couple of problematic interceptions, but he also threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and that's just who Winston is.

Starting Winston is going to be a rollercoaster ride, and you have to take the good with the bad. However, he has proven that he can be a successful fantasy asset despite the troubling turnovers.

QB Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week didn't go particularly well for Daniels, but he does have plenty of upside this week. However, we wouldn't consider Daniels unless you are searching for a quarterback in a deep or Superflex league. There is no need to stream Daniels in your standard 12-team league.

Nevertheless, Daniels has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While he only threw for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions last week, he did run for 55 yards. If he can improve a bit as a passer and flip those TD/INT numbers, his dual-threat ability could carry him to being a viable streaming option.

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