Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers: Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Bourne, And Three More Options

It has been a rollercoaster season for the fantasy football wide receivers so far. There have been a ton of injuries and surprise performances, whether they be good or bad. Now that we are mixing bye weeks in, it's making life difficult for fantasy owners.

Many of us have been left scrambling this week, searching for wide receivers to start. We're here to help with our fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 6.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 6

WR Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion took a massive hit in Week 5 and looked like he was knocked out before he even hit the ground. He is now in the NFL's concussion protocol and could miss Week 6. It is a situation that will have to be monitored throughout the week.

With Concepcion exiting early, he played on 72% of snaps and caught three of seven targets for 74 yards in horrific weather. If Concepcion is unable to return this week, Bond could be a very interesting option in a solid matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

With Marvin Harrison being traded to the Houston Texans, Bourne led all Cardinals' receivers in receiving yards last week. He caught five of eight targets for 70 yards last week. Now that Harrison is gone, we'd expect that he continues to see more targets, leading to both a higher floor and ceiling.

While we don't expect consistent production, he should be a solid weekly streaming option. Even in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, we are willing to throw him into the lineup. The game script should help the volume this week for the Cardinals' pass-catchers.

WR Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

If DeVonta Smith returns this week, Cooper's value will take a significant hit; however, he has been excellent since Smith has been sidelined. In Week 4, he caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns, and last week, he caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. Should Smith sit out again this week, Cooper has proven that he can be a valuable fantasy producer.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

We expect the Cowboys to be in a full-blown shootout against the Green Bay Packers this week. Flournoy has seen at least four targets in every game this season, and last week he posted 90 yards. He is a bit of a dart throw, but even in his worst game this season, he caught two passes for 22 yards. That's far from ideal; nevertheless, you can find much lower floors when streaming wideouts.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

This feels like chasing the points from last week, but Douglas is worth mentioning as long as AJ Brown doesn't return this week. We've seen Douglas sprinkle in big games in the past, and last week, he caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He could be a solid desperation option in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

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