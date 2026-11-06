Week 9 NFL Survivor Pool Strategy: The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, And More Options

Week 9 NFL Football is here, and that means that you were smart enough to steer clear of the Cowboys-Cardinals game last week. This week has a number of games to consider, with a whopping seven games that have at least a 5.5-point spread on Fanduel Sportsbook, and four of those games see the favorite giving at least 7.

At this point, you’ve probably used a number of the teams involved, so obviously your selection is getting limited. Here are the best picks for Week 9:

Chalk Pick

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

As usual, the sky is falling in New York, at least for the Jets. They continue to find ways to lose football games and now sit at 2-6 and have to go into Arrowhead Stadium against a Chiefs team that is desperate to end a two-game losing streak and stay in the hunt in the AFC West.

This game doesn’t really need stats to tell you why you should consider taking the Chiefs over the Jets this week, but I’ll give you a good one. The Jets haven’t won in Kansas City since 1998, back when Bill Parcells was the coach and Vinny Testaverde was under center. There’s a portion of readers who probably don’t even know who that is.

Safe but not Chalk

Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins



The Dolphins finally got their first win before their bye two weeks ago over the Jets. That doesn’t exempt them from being a team you shouldn’t target each week going forward.

The Lions' offense is one of the most explosive in the league, averaging 29 points per contest. The Dolphins have yet to score that much in any game in the 2026 season.

Despite being held to 20 and 19 points over the Lions in their last two games, they’ve found ways to win and carry a three-game winning streak into Miami this week. Expect another huge game for Jahmyr Gibbs, and Goff to manage the offense to victory as he’s having perhaps his most efficient season this year with 15 passing touchdowns to just one interception.

Risky Pick

Dallas Cowboys @ Indianapolis Colts

The Cowboys get the “risky pick” designation this week because the Cowboys have lost three games this season when Vegas had them as the favorite, and in two of those games, they were giving a touchdown. This week, they go into Indianapolis against a spiraling Colts team and are currently giving 5.5 points on the spread.

They are the shortest odds of the three survivor picks this week (Chiefs -9.5, Lions -7), and I think this is simply because of the Cowboys' inability to win these games they’ve been favored in this season. However, this is a must-win game for Dallas to stay in the divisional hunt, and the Colts don’t seem to have any interest or will to win games anymore. If you’ve faded Dallas this far into the season, this is a good spot to take them; however, they do have the Titans in two weeks and the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News