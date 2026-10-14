What Can Fantasy Football Managers Expect From Marvin Harrison Jr. In Week 6?

The newest member of the Houston Texans, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is set to make his debut with the team this week. There was some concern that he could be held out for a week, but head coach DeMeco Ryans has confirmed that will not be the case. The Texans will go on the road to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his debut in Week 6, per HC DeMeco Ryans. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 14, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans

Harrison does have some obstacles to overcome this week after just joining the team, but we are cautiously optimistic about Harrison. In Week 6, he will go up against a Jaguars' secondary that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points in the league, so we start with a favorable matchup.

More importantly, it feels like Harrison is going to have a lot to prove, and a lot of people in Houston will want to help him prove that point. He already has built-in chemistry with quarterback CJ Stroud because the duo had a ton of success together at Ohio State, and surely he will look to get Harrison involved. The coaching staff and front office are also going to look to get him involved after everything that went wrong in Arizona.

We do expect his snaps to be limited a bit, but his efficiency should be higher than usual, with the team making it a point to involve him. While there is undoubtedly risk when it comes to starting Harrison this week, we don't mind rolling the dice by throwing him in our flex spot on a week with so many players either injured or on a bye.

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

We don't expect Harrison to have much of an impact, if any, on Collins, especially in the first week. Collins will remain the WR1, and both the volume and production should be there. There is no reason for Collins to move even a single spot in your rankings because of this move.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

While Collins shouldn't be impacted, this essentially buries the rest of the WR corps. Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jaylin Noel could all have a random big game now and then, but it won't be something you can predict. It should be safe to cast them all off to the waiver wire at this point.

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

There is still no chance that we would be starting Stroud this week, but this can't be a bad thing. Reuniting him with the wide receiver who helped make them both top-four overall NFL draft picks can only be a good thing. In the worst-case scenario, this will end up being a wash, and we don't expect that to be the case. We believe in the talent of Harrison.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News