Who To Draft In 2025 Fantasy Football: Joe Burrow Vs. Jalen Hurts
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts are two of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the league right now. Burrow is currently being drafted as the QB4 with an ADP of 33.00, and Hurts is the QB5 with an ADP of 38.5. In 2024, Burrow finished as the QB3 overall with 22.5 points per game, while Hurts finished as the QB8 overall and the QB6 in points per game with 21.3. Both of these quarterbacks bring a different skill set to the table, but which one is set to have the better fantasy season?
The Case for Joe Burrow
Most experts are projecting Burrow to be the most prolific quarterback in the league this season in terms of both production and volume. The Bengals are as poorly constructed as any team in the league. While that's not great when it actually comes to winning football games, it's great for fantasy owners. Cincinnati has invested heavily in their passing attack, giving Burrow Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside. The offensive line is a different story.
Additionally, they have opted against building a defense, so game scripts are expected to be relentlessly positive for a Bengals team that is projected to be in shootouts on a near-constant basis. A 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season isn't out of the realm of possibilities for Burrow in 2025. Despite not having the rushing upside of Hurts, Burrow still probably has more upside on volume alone, with the Eagles projected to be one of the most run-heavy attacks in the game.
The Case for Jalen Hurts
While Hurts has not been a consistently prolific passer, his rushing ability has made him an elite fantasy option, propelled by the seemingly unstoppable "tush push". It seems that week after week, an Eagle manages to get tackled on the one-yard line multiple times, and Hurts is pushed into the end zone to pile up fantasy points. Philly's wide receivers are in that conversation for the best in the business as well, with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.
When you combine his weapons and his rushing upside, Hurts can be a lethal weapon. Despite the risk he runs when taking off from the pocket, Hurts has also been significantly more durable than Burrow, as have his receivers. Not many quarterbacks bring more to the table than Hurts, who has topped 600 rushing yards and double-digit rushing TDs in four straight seasons, and is also locked in for 3,500 yards and 20-plus passing TDs floor in a 17-game season.
Joe Burrow Vs. Jalen Hurts Verdict
With these two quarterbacks being drafted so close together, we have to go with Burrow this season. Slow starts and injuries are a bit of a concern, but the volume is going to be overwhelming this season. In 2025, Hurts threw 361 passes while Burrow threw 652 times. We do expect Hurts to throw more this season, but Burrow might too. As we mentioned before, there is a real chance that Burrow tops 5,000 yards and approaches 50 TDs in 2025. If he can stay healthy, this season is lining up to be potentially historic for Burrow.