Fantasy Sports

Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Fade Malik Nabers In Round 1 On Draft Day

Malik Nabers enters his second season with the Giants as a top-five fantasy WR—can he meet sky-high expectations in 2025?

Shawn Childs

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Malik Nabers returns to the New York Giants offense as a potential fantasy WR1 after a dominant rookie season and career at LSU. With elite playmaking ability, massive volume upside, and a clear path to targets, Nabers will be one of the most polarizing wideouts in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Over three seasons at LSU, Nabers caught 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing the ball six times for 29 yards. He played well in 2022 (72/1,017/3) while upping his game in 2023 (89/1,569/14). Nabers gained more than 100 yards in nine games (13/239/2, 8/130/2, 8/102, 6/146/1, 4/121/2, 10/171/1, 6/132, 8/140/2, and 6/122/2). He gained an impressive 17.6 yards per catch.

Nabers’ highlights from 2023 were loaded with free releases and no safety help over the top on many of his scoring plays. His ability to see the open field before the ball is in the air, combined with his elite hands, creates many wins in the secondary. He brings vision and strength to the table, with swag to his pass patterns at the second and third levels of the defense. At the professional level, Nabers must refine his route running, but he does possess the movements to excel in this area with more work and experience.

Despite missing two games (concussion), Nabers ranked second in wide receiver targets (170), five behind Ja’Marr Chase. He had double-digit targets in 10 matchups while gaining more than 100 yards in three contests (10/127/1, 12/115, and 7/171/2). Nabers had a floor of seven catches in 60% of his 15 starts. His catch rate (64.1) and yards per catch (11.0) have room for improvement.

Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Outlook

Based on his opportunity last season, Nabers will draw a lot of attention in the fantasy market this year. Game score was a factor in New York’s passing attempts (591) in 2024, and the Giants have questionable receiving options behind him. This summer, Nabers is the fourth or fifth-ranked wide receiver. He ended last season with a toe issue while also managing multiple minor other injuries (groin, hip, and knee issues). 

When thinking about my stud WR1, I want a player who can make big plays and score touchdowns in a high-profile offense. Nabers doesn’t check enough boxes for me despite having plenty of room for growth at age 22. His floor should be 100 catches for 1,200 yards with six to eight scores.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL