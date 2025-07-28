Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Fade Malik Nabers In Round 1 On Draft Day
Malik Nabers returns to the New York Giants offense as a potential fantasy WR1 after a dominant rookie season and career at LSU. With elite playmaking ability, massive volume upside, and a clear path to targets, Nabers will be one of the most polarizing wideouts in 2025 fantasy football drafts.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Over three seasons at LSU, Nabers caught 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing the ball six times for 29 yards. He played well in 2022 (72/1,017/3) while upping his game in 2023 (89/1,569/14). Nabers gained more than 100 yards in nine games (13/239/2, 8/130/2, 8/102, 6/146/1, 4/121/2, 10/171/1, 6/132, 8/140/2, and 6/122/2). He gained an impressive 17.6 yards per catch.
Nabers’ highlights from 2023 were loaded with free releases and no safety help over the top on many of his scoring plays. His ability to see the open field before the ball is in the air, combined with his elite hands, creates many wins in the secondary. He brings vision and strength to the table, with swag to his pass patterns at the second and third levels of the defense. At the professional level, Nabers must refine his route running, but he does possess the movements to excel in this area with more work and experience.
Despite missing two games (concussion), Nabers ranked second in wide receiver targets (170), five behind Ja’Marr Chase. He had double-digit targets in 10 matchups while gaining more than 100 yards in three contests (10/127/1, 12/115, and 7/171/2). Nabers had a floor of seven catches in 60% of his 15 starts. His catch rate (64.1) and yards per catch (11.0) have room for improvement.
Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Outlook
Based on his opportunity last season, Nabers will draw a lot of attention in the fantasy market this year. Game score was a factor in New York’s passing attempts (591) in 2024, and the Giants have questionable receiving options behind him. This summer, Nabers is the fourth or fifth-ranked wide receiver. He ended last season with a toe issue while also managing multiple minor other injuries (groin, hip, and knee issues).
When thinking about my stud WR1, I want a player who can make big plays and score touchdowns in a high-profile offense. Nabers doesn’t check enough boxes for me despite having plenty of room for growth at age 22. His floor should be 100 catches for 1,200 yards with six to eight scores.