Why Jonathan Taylor Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises to start the 2025 season. Entering Week 5, the Colts have posted a 3-1 record, due in large part to the efficiency of the offensive production.
Jonathan Taylor has spearheaded an explosive Colts rushing attack, entering Sunday’s game ranked as the league’s leading rusher through four games. His fantasy football production has been equally impressive.
Indianapolis is set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, followed by another favorable matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals next weekend. Coming off somewhat of a disappointing performance in Week 4, here’s why Taylor is set to dominate fantasy football over the next several games.
League-Leading Production, Significant Volume
Taylor is on pace to lead the NFL in rushing yards for the second season in his career, entering Week 5. Through four games, his 414 rushing yards lead all backs across the league, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and as previously stated, that production has translated to fantasy football.
Taylor posted back-to-back RB1 finishes in both PPR and non-PPR fantasy leagues in Weeks 2 and 3, posting 29.5 points versus the Denver Broncos, followed by a 32.8-point performance versus the Tennessee Titans. His consistent volume sets a safe floor for production in a matchup versus the Raiders in Week 5.
Along with his rushing production, Taylor has taken sole control of the receiving responsibilities in the Colts’ backfield. His 28.3 yards per game through the air have Taylor on pace to set a career-high mark in receiving yards this season.
Favorable Matchups Going Forward
Through four weeks, Las Vegas’ defense has faced its share of struggles amid an inconsistent start to the season. The Raiders’ defense has found itself as a middle-of-the-pack unit entering Week 5, ranking 22nd in points allowed. Though the run defense presents a strength among the unit as a whole, the front seven has shown inconsistency in its own right.
The Raiders let up a season-high 201 yards versus the Washington Commanders in Week 3, despite the absence of starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Following Sunday’s game versus the Raiders, Indianapolis will be at home for the second consecutive week for another favorable matchup for Taylor and the rushing attack,versus the Arizona Cardinals.
A flurry of injuries throughout Arizona’s roster could play in Taylor’s favor as the Colts’ offense looks to continue its hot start to the season. Fantasy Football’s RB3 should continue a streak of notable performances in the immediate future.