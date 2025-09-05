Why Xavier Worthy Will Dominate the Next Few Weeks in Weekly & NFL DFS Leagues
The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2025 season Friday night in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West clash. Second-year Kansas City wide Receiver Xavier Worthy could start his season like a thoroughbred out of the gates for multiple reasons. He is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy wide receiver for Week 1 according to FantasyPros.com in standard leagues.
First and foremost, fellow wide-out Rashee Rice will miss the first six games of the season, making Worthy an even higher priority target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first month and a half of the schedule.
Worthy Took Advantage in 2024 When Rice Was Out of the Lineup
Rice played in just four games last season, and in those matchups, Worthy averaged just 3.8 targets and 2.3 receptions per game. From Weeks 5-17 in Rice’s absence, those numbers spiked for Worthy to 6.9 targets and 4.2 receptions per game.
Additionally, Worthy had a very solid fantasy playoff resume from last year, as in Weeks 15-17 averaged 10.3 targets, 7.0 receptions, and 63.3 yards per game, along with two receiving touchdowns as well as a rushing score in that time span. He also had a very productive postseason, averaging 7.0 targets, 6.3 receptions, and 95.7 yards per game. He will look to carry over that momentum to 2025.
Worthy Can Score Touchdowns Multiple Ways
On the season, Worthy proved to be a dual threat, rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three seasonal touchdowns on the ground to add to his six total reception scores. The volume in all areas should increase over the course of this season and a few of his first six matchups are enticing for fantasy managers.
The Chargers have a solid secondary however, their unit gave up 19 touchdowns to wide receivers last season, tied for seventh-most in the league in 2024. Worthy could take advantage of his speed and touchdown potential, with plenty of focus on tight end Travis Kelce, which should see safety Derwin James focus on the future Hall of Famer.
Worthy will then see the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which is a tougher matchup. Moving on to Week 3 against the Giants, New York is a bottom-third secondary in the league as a whole, and Worthy and Mahomes should shine in that primetime Sunday night matchup on the road.
The Chiefs host the Ravens Week 4, and although a top-tier secondary, Baltimore allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers last season. Moving on to Week 5, Kansas City will have another primetime game on Monday Night Football as they travel to Jacksonville. The Jaguars gave up the third-most fantasy points per game to wide-outs in 2024.
Wrapping up the six-game stretch while Rice is out, Worthy will see another defense that yielded plenty of points to receivers last season in the Detroit Lions. They gave up the ninth-most points per game against receivers last season, and the second-most receptions.
Worthy has Favorable NFL DFS and Prop Play Potential
Worthy showed the ability to find the endzone efficiently in 2024, scoring nine times in his 79 touches, accounting for a touchdown every 8.7 times having the ball in his hands. He also makes for a great NFL DFS player while Rice is on the shelf with a suspension.
In terms of his player prop potential for Friday night against the Chargers, his anytime touchdown pays +130, and his first scorer play is a very profitable +850. Two-plus touchdowns on Friday night also has a +850 payout, which isn't a bad play at all following his hot finish last season, including a pair of touchdowns in the Super Bowl and one in the AFC Championship game.