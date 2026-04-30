Why Malik Washington Could Be One of 2026 Fantasy Football’s Biggest Wild Cards

Malik Washington enters the 2026 fantasy football season as one of the more intriguing late-round dart throws after flashing versatility and incremental growth in Miami’s offense. With uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins’ passing attack, Washington has a chance to carve out a meaningful role as a slot weapon and gadget playmaker.

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Miami landed an undersized slot wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.) with the addition of Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft. His route running needed work and a better release vs. physical cornerbacks.

After a dull production (120/1,348/3 on 187 targets) over his first 33 games in college, he had a great opportunity in his final season (110/1,426/9) with Virginia thanks to his great hands, feel for space, and open-field value. I like his open-field running, and Washington will make tough catches in tight quarters.

Miami used him out of the slot in his rookie season, leading to minimal production (26/223 on 36 targets) while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. He finished with 564 return yards, five rushes for 25 yards, and one score.

The injury to Tyreek Hill last season led to Washington setting new highs in catches (46), receiving yards (317), touchdowns (3), and targets (65) while adding 17 carries for 110 yards and one score. He finished 54th in fantasy points (117.70) in PPR formats while scoring over 10.00 fantasy points in three contests (4/36/1, 1/32/1, and 3/28/1). Miami had him on the field for 57.2% of their snaps.

MALIK WASHINGTON TAKES THE PUNT ALL THE WAY! WHAT A RETURN.



NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/EvVfpiL9Vc — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Washington falls more into the wild card category in 2026 until the wide receiver structure shakes out for Miami this summer. The Dolphins will rank near the bottom of the NFL in passing attempts, yards, and touchdowns, deeming all options as challenging fantasy options. Trending toward 60 catches, 600 receiving yards, and about five scores.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: