Why Russell Wilson Won’t Save The Giants—Or Your Fantasy Football Team
Russell Wilson's journey from Super Bowl champion to fantasy afterthought continues in New York, where he joins the Giants amid swirling doubts and fading upside. Once a perennial fantasy star, Wilson now faces a questionable supporting cast, a head coach on the hot seat, and the looming presence of rookie Jaxson Dart—all while offering little to no value in standard 2025 fantasy football drafts.
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson went 104-53-1 with eight trips to the postseason (9-7 with a Super Bowl win and loss). His completion rate (65.0) and yards per passing attempt (7.8) graded well, but he has never played behind a stellar offensive line (361 sacks from 2013 to 2020, with a low of 41 sacks in 2016).
From 2017 to 2020, Wilson delivered 150 passing touchdowns (eight on the ground) with 36 interceptions. In 2021, he missed games (3) for the first time in his career due to a broken right middle finger. Wilson finished with a career-low in rushing production (43/183/2) while being on pace to pass for 3,780 yards and 30 scores.
Wilson finished his first season in Denver with a career-low completion rate (60.5) and passing touchdowns (16). Opposing defenses sacked him 55 times, earning him the league high for the second time in four years. He only passed for more than 300 yards in Week 1 (340/1). In 12 of his 15 starts, Wilson delivered one passing touchdown or fewer, ranking 15th in fantasy points (274.00) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
In 2023, Wilson played much better (3,411 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions), but Denver went 7-8 with him behind center. His completion rate (66.4) rebounded, but he gained only 6.9 yards per pass attempt (career-low). The Broncos benched him over their final two games due to vesting concerns if Wilson suffered a significant injury. He passed for more than 300 yards in two games (364/3 and 306/1) while scoring three times in only one other matchup (144/3).
A calf injury led to Wilson missing his first six starts for the Steelers. He went 6-5 over his 11 starts while averaging 30.5 pass attempts and 226 passing yards. Wilson worked as a game manager, leading to 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while taking 33 sacks. His value as a runner (43/155/2 – 3.6 YPC) is well below his peak seasons. He posted three touchdowns or more in three matchups (267/3, 198/3, and 417/3).
Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The signing of Wilson by the Giants is almost a sellout to their fans and their future. Brian Daboll brought him in with the hopes of saving his job, rather than building a winning franchise. This offense is loaded with question marks behind Malik Nabers, suggesting a change to Jaxson Dart at some point in the year, but Daboll will be watching him on TV after losing his job. Wilson will go undrafted in almost all 12-team fantasy leagues this season.