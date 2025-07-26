Fantasy Sports

Why Russell Wilson Won’t Save The Giants—Or Your Fantasy Football Team

Russell Wilson joins the New York Giants with minimal fantasy value in 2025 after years of decline and a questionable supporting cast.

Shawn Childs

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rolls out during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rolls out during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Russell Wilson's journey from Super Bowl champion to fantasy afterthought continues in New York, where he joins the Giants amid swirling doubts and fading upside. Once a perennial fantasy star, Wilson now faces a questionable supporting cast, a head coach on the hot seat, and the looming presence of rookie Jaxson Dart—all while offering little to no value in standard 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson went 104-53-1 with eight trips to the postseason (9-7 with a Super Bowl win and loss). His completion rate (65.0) and yards per passing attempt (7.8) graded well, but he has never played behind a stellar offensive line (361 sacks from 2013 to 2020, with a low of 41 sacks in 2016).

From 2017 to 2020, Wilson delivered 150 passing touchdowns (eight on the ground) with 36 interceptions. In 2021, he missed games (3) for the first time in his career due to a broken right middle finger. Wilson finished with a career-low in rushing production (43/183/2) while being on pace to pass for 3,780 yards and 30 scores.

Wilson finished his first season in Denver with a career-low completion rate (60.5) and passing touchdowns (16). Opposing defenses sacked him 55 times, earning him the league high for the second time in four years. He only passed for more than 300 yards in Week 1 (340/1). In 12 of his 15 starts, Wilson delivered one passing touchdown or fewer, ranking 15th in fantasy points (274.00) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.

In 2023, Wilson played much better (3,411 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions), but Denver went 7-8 with him behind center. His completion rate (66.4) rebounded, but he gained only 6.9 yards per pass attempt (career-low). The Broncos benched him over their final two games due to vesting concerns if Wilson suffered a significant injury. He passed for more than 300 yards in two games (364/3 and 306/1) while scoring three times in only one other matchup (144/3).

A calf injury led to Wilson missing his first six starts for the Steelers. He went 6-5 over his 11 starts while averaging 30.5 pass attempts and 226 passing yards. Wilson worked as a game manager, leading to 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while taking 33 sacks. His value as a runner (43/155/2 – 3.6 YPC) is well below his peak seasons. He posted three touchdowns or more in three matchups (267/3, 198/3, and 417/3). 

Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The signing of Wilson by the Giants is almost a sellout to their fans and their future. Brian Daboll brought him in with the hopes of saving his job, rather than building a winning franchise. This offense is loaded with question marks behind Malik Nabers, suggesting a change to Jaxson Dart at some point in the year, but Daboll will be watching him on TV after losing his job. Wilson will go undrafted in almost all 12-team fantasy leagues this season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL