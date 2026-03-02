Why the Kansas City Chiefs Are the Best Landing Spot or Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love is one of the most highly touted prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the buzz around him during the combine could push him into being one of the first players off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs need a lead running back for the upcoming season and have been rumored to have interest in the star college standout. Let’s break down why Love could be a great fit in Kansas City’s offense.

Jeremiyah Love's ability to change direction is special.



Last season, he forced 56 missed tackles🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7oD10Bou5o — RotoWire (@RotoWire) March 1, 2026

Jeremiyah Love’s College Performance

Jeremiyah Love played three seasons at Notre Dame. In his first campaign in 2023, Love was lower on the depth chart and logged just 71 carries for 385 yards and a touchdown. Over the next two years, he took the college football world by storm, posting monster numbers for the Fighting Irish. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Love totaled 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also played a significant role in the passing game, hauling in 55 receptions for 517 yards and five touchdowns. Love’s 2024 performance helped lead Notre Dame to the CFP National Championship game, highlighting his ability to elevate a team.

Why Jeremiyah Love Is the Perfect Fit for Kansas City

After four seasons in Kansas City, Isaiah Pacheco is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If Pacheco signs elsewhere, the Chiefs would be left with a thin running back room featuring veteran Kareem Hunt and second-year back Brashard Smith. After a rare down year in the Patrick Mahomes era, Kansas City has an opportunity to draft a high-profile running back with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jeremiyah Love is the name that stands out here as a rookie who could step in and make a real impact on a strong roster. With the Chiefs expected to get healthy and with Patrick Mahomes back under center, they should be right back in the mix and in position to contend in 2026.

Fantasy Football Impact

In early fantasy football drafts, Jeremiyah Love has already found his way into the second round, and that’s with his team still unknown ahead of the draft. If Love lands in Kansas City, he could climb a few spots in drafts and even sneak into the first round on some boards. Mahomes has played with a rotating cast of running backs throughout his career, but if the Chiefs take Love with their first pick, he could establish himself as the lead back and a premier fantasy football option.

Read More Fantasy News