Matthew Stafford’s Playoff Stats Ahead of Wild Card Weekend

Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-caliber season, performing at the peak of his career. This year, he lead the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions. His performance has resulted in a fantasy football ranking of third overall among quarterbacks, averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game and totaling 350.4 fantasy points for the season.

What a season for Matthew Stafford 🙌#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/QwGPsDYDzt — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 5, 2026

Beyond his stellar regular season, Stafford has also posted impressive playoff stats throughout his career. With a first-round wildcard matchup against the Carolina Panthers approaching, we will use his recent performances and playoff experience to project his potential output in the game.

Matthew Stafford's Career Playoff Stats

Matthew Stafford has appeared in 13 career playoff games, posting a 102.3 passer rating with 2,996 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He has reached the playoffs three times with the Rams (2021, 2023, and 2024) and three times with the Lions (2011, 2014, and 2016).

In the 2024 playoffs, Stafford played two games, completing 45 of 71 passes (63.4%) for 533 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. In 2023, he played a single playoff game, completing 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) for 367 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Stafford’s standout postseason performance came during the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021, when he completed 98 of 140 passes (70.0%) for 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions over four games.

Matthew Stafford's Outlook vs The Carolina Panthers

The Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, will face the Carolina Panthers on the road as heavy 10.5-point favorites. The two teams previously met in Week 13 on the road, with the Panthers narrowly winning 31-28.

This season, the Rams have been dominant offensively, ranking first in the NFL in yards per game with 394.6 and first in total points per game at 30.5. In contrast, the Panthers barely made the playoffs, winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Statistically, Carolina ranked 27th in the league in both yards per game (295.6) and points per game (18.3). Their defense was middle of the pack, allowing the 16th-most yards per game (327.2) and 15th-most points per game (22.4), while tying for 9th in the NFL with 21 total takeaways.

Given Stafford’s success this season and his career playoff experience, he is expected to have a big statistical game. Despite the earlier loss to Carolina, the Rams’ firepower and consistency make them strong favorites to win this matchup convincingly in Week 13

