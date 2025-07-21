Will Levis Injury Locks In Cam Ward As Titans’ Week 1 Starter For 2025
On Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Will Levis will undergo shoulder surgery that will cost him the entirety of his 2025 season. The Titans released a statement saying, "We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."
Since drafting Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans have told us that the former Miami Hurricanes star would have to earn his spot as the starter and compete with Levis in training camp. Well, they were always lying to us the whole time, and Ward was always going to be the Week 1 starter barring a beyond disastrous summer. So, this doesn't really change anything. Nevertheless, this eliminates that extremely small chance that Ward could end up losing the starting job.
Fantasy Football Impact
As we mentioned, we don't think this should change anyone's rankings or how anyone drafts. Ward was always going to be the starter this season. He was the top pick in the draft, and he's going to be better than any other first overall quarterback chosen dating back as far as 2020 when Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. His presence will give all the weapons in Tennessee a significant boost over what they were able to accomplish with Levis or any other quarterback the Titans have run out there over the past few seasons.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Chig Okonkwo both see their upside skyrocket. Both have displayed their talent in the past, but have been held back by terrible quarterback play with the Titans. That is no longer the case, and they now both have potential league-winning upside.
Undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo should also be viewed as a potential PPR sleeper, particularly in dynasty leagues. He became the Hurricanes' all-time leading receiver last season with Ward throwing him the ball. Drafting Ward will change the Titans offense to the fantasy afterthought it was last season to an offense that is full of potentially valuable pieces this season and moving forward.