Women are Finding Their Place in Fantasy Football and Sports Communities
The Rise of Women in Fantasy Football
Fantasy football is no longer a boys’ club. According to the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association’s 2023 data, women make up 35 % of fantasy sports players, up from about 19 % in 2019, and an estimated 38 % in some studies, making them the fastest-growing demographic in the game. With over 59 million fantasy participants in North America, that means roughly 20 million women now participate in leagues.
Why Women Are Joining—and Staying
Research from the North American Society for Sports Management reveals motivations both shared with men and unique. While women’s top motivations of enjoyment, enhancing football engagement, and social bonding mirror men’s, two stand out:
Challenge, the drive to compete in a male-dominated arena, and Connect, a deeper emotional tie to players. These layers add a fresh perspective to fantasy football communities and sports fandom in general.
Community isn’t just a buzzword. A Yahoo survey reports that 83 % of players said fantasy football helps them maintain friendships, and over 50 % wouldn’t likely stay close without it.
Breaking Barriers & Redefining the Game
Women aren’t just playing, they’re redefining fantasy football culture. Female-led leagues often bring a welcoming tone and empowerment, rather than traditional macho posturing. In the U.K., FantasyWSL, a Women’s Super League fantasy platform, has 32,000 users, 75 % of whom are women, and reflects how grassroots innovation can scale. This community also shows that there is a group of men who support women in these spaces.
Spotlight: Communities and Events for Women
Women of Fantasy Football
Looking for a supportive community for women who love sports? Check out Women of Fantasy Football. They amplify new voices, support content creators, and connect women across fantasy sports. According to its co-founder, Faith Enes:
“WOFF isn’t a one-time event — IT’S A MOVEMENT.” (X formerly Twitter)
Let’s Fantasy Game (LGF)
Focused on women’s sports and sports betting, Let’s Fantasy Game hosts betting contests for the WNBA and beyond, lifting visibility and offering content tailored to female fans. Outside of contests, LFG provides entertaining and valuable content to its community, with some of the industry’s top content creators. LFG’s mission is to help grow women’s sports by bringing fans of women’s sports together.
Circa Women’s Series Annual Event
Hosted by Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and powered by Fulltime Fantasy, this fantasy football event is designed to bring women together, building a true community. It’s more than just a fantasy football draft; it’s a four-day event happening August 19th-22nd. This year’s event will feature:
Learning Panels – Insights from analysts, influencers, and fantasy sports veterans
Social Hours – Network & unwind with women who share a competitive spirit
Owner’s Suite at Swim Stadium – Make some time for yourself, relax, and soak up the sun
Poolside Concert – Let loose with friends and dance the night away
Fantasy Football Draft – Of course, there’s a draft!
This event embodies empowerment, strategy, competition, and social connection. It’s the perfect entry point for newcomers and veterans alike, and it's just $99. Register HERE.
Women in Fantasy Sports is a Game-Changer
- Engagement multiplier: Participation and viewership both spike when women are involved.
- Community building: Participants forge friendships that last long after draft day.
- Market potential: With women now spending over 75 % of discretionary income, engaging this audience is essential.
Women's presence in fantasy football is more than a trend; it's a notable shift. Dedicated events and empowering communities make the landscape richer than ever.