It would be incredible if we could fill out our fantasy football rosters with superstars at every position, every week. Unfortunately, that is often not the case. This is going to be one of those weeks for a lot of fantasy owners, when it's tough to fill out your starting lineup.

We are going to focus on the wide receivers here. They are being hit hard by byes and injuries in Week 11. That is why we are going to help you navigate the situation and find viable fantasy wide receivers for this week. These are our top fantasy football streaming options for Week 11.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 11

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

The Texans' WR corps is viewed as Nico Collins and everybody else, especially after they traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. However, Hutchinson deserves more attention. He is still available in a ton of leagues despite having caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games.

This is the guy quarterback CJ Stroud is looking for down by the end zone, and he saw nine targets last week. The volume is also there as well, though. Hutchinson failed to reach five targets in only one game all season. We expect him to be a solid streaming option in tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Washington has been a solid floor play all season. He's averaging 5.5 targets per game and has topped at least 40 receiving yards in all but two games this season.

The team also likes to find creative ways to get him involved in the offense. He has nine carries this season, and last week he caught three passes for 50 yards and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass.

WR Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts

Treadwell was someone I had to plug into my lineup last minute in Week 10 as a desperation flex option, and it worked out well enough. He caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in a tough matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Colts are desperate for weapons and should continue to see work on Thursday Night Football, in a game where we expect them to have to throw a lot in the second half.

WR Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings

We aren't overly confident in Price, but he does have playmaking ability, and in a one-game sample size with both Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson out, with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, he was the second-most productive option behind Justin Jefferson. He caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 10, and tacked on a 12-yard run. Just understand that he is a very risky option if you do decide to start him.



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