Zack Moss Faces Uphill Battle For Fantasy Football Relevance In Bengals Backfield
Zack Moss showed flashes of fantasy brilliance early in 2023, briefly outperforming Jonathan Taylor before injuries derailed his momentum. Now with the Cincinnati Bengals, Moss enters 2025 buried on the depth chart and largely off the radar in standard redraft formats.
Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals
Surprisingly, Moss was the Colts’ best running back over their first eight games (125/589/5 plus 16 catches for 123 yards and one score) in 2023 despite sitting out Week 1 with a forearm injury. Over the final nine weeks, he missed two games due to another forearm issue, which led to a decline in his playable fantasy value (274 combined yards, one touchdown, and 11 catches). His best production came in three games (20.70, 22.50, and 33.50 fantasy points).
Over his first four games with the Bengals, Cincinnati had Moss on the field for over 70% of their plays. He gained 283 combined yards with three touchdowns and 12 catches on 60 touches. An ankle issue led to a downgrade in play over the following four weeks (26/55 – 2.1 yards per rush with 11 catches for 91 yards). His season ended after Week 8 due to a neck issue.
Zack Moss Fantasy Football Outlook
Six years into his NFL career, Moss played 61 games, leading to 3,016 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 98 catches on 656 touches. He has a handcuff feel who will be found in the free agent pool in most 12-team redraft leagues. The high-stakes fantasy market has drafted Tahj Brooks ahead of Moss in many drafts in the early draft season.