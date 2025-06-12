Zay Flowers Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers followed up an impressive rookie year with a 1,000-yard sophomore campaign that showcased his explosive playmaking and expanded downfield role. While he flashed WR1 upside with the Baltimore Ravens early in the season, inconsistent usage and a late-season knee injury cloud his path to dependable weekly production.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers gained 914 combined yards in his rookie season with six touchdowns and 77 catches. His catch rate (71.3) graded well despite six drops and some errant passes by Lamar Jackson when they weren’t on the same page. Flowers finished as a WR3 (207.00 fantasy points) in PPR formats, with his best five games (5/62/2, 6/60/1, 9/72/1, 3/106/1, and 5/115/1) coming over his final seven starts. The Ravens gave him double-digit targets in five matchups.
Last season, Flowers was used much deeper downfield (14.3 yards per catch – 11.1 in 2023), leading to a career-high in receiving yards (1,059) and catches of 20 yards or more (19). Baltimore gave him eight more targets while playing one more game. His catch rate (63.8) had regression, which was expected due to the increased depth of his pass patterns.
Baltimore featured Flowers in five (7/91/1, 7/111, 9/132, 7/115, and 5/127/2) of their first nine games. Unfortunately, he had also had three empty outings (3/23, 1/10, and 1/30). Over his final eight starts, the Ravens gave him only 49 targets (6.1 per game), leading to a sharp decline in fantasy points (75.40 – PPR). Flowers’s only game of value over this span came in Week 16 (5/103). He left the final game of the season after 14 plays due to a knee injury that cost him the rest of the year.
Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Outlook
With a possession-type profile and questionable value in scoring, Flowers must offer consistency to help fantasy teams. He finished last season ranked 25th in fantasy points (209.80) while scoring over 10.00 fantasy points in 11 of his 17 games. His 2025 draft ranking currently matches his final stats last year. Flowers's natural progression should be 80+ catches for 1,200 yards with between five and seven scores, making him a slight value this season.