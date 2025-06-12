Zay Flowers Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Zay Flowers breakout in 2025?



2023 Rookie Season (77-858-5)



2024 #RavensFlock (75-1059-4)

& improved on



📈2.34 YPRR (17th)

📈25.7% Target Share (18th)

📈116 Targets (20th)

📈23 Deep Targets (11th)

📈463 YAC (10th)



