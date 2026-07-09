6 of the Best Running Back Targets in a Zero-RB Fantasy Football Draft Strategy

The Zero-RB Strategy is just what it sounds like. A fantasy football manager will skip out on the position in the first few rounds of their draft, typically the top 4 rounds. They will bank on the upside of deep-cut prospects and stash the best wide receivers. It is prime to win, especially in PPR leagues, in which you get 1 point per reception.

In such a league, the strategy must be pre-set. You must know who to target and when. Those running backs will be RB2's and worse by the general rankings. They will also have a reward that outweighs the risk. With that in mind, here are some of the prime targets to highlight on your rankings sheet.

Bucky Irving

ADP: RB20 / Round 5-6

The Buccaneers added Kenneth Gainwell, which certainly puts a pause on the gamble that many players had on Irving in 2025. However, the team has been vocal about being in love with Irving. They made him their workhorse back in 2025, although injuries complicated matters. The hype shall remain, and Gainwell, while having thrived in Pittsburgh, is more likely a 3rd-down back.

Bhayshul Tuten

ADP: RB26 / Round 7-8

Tuten is not touted enough. The name-value is low, but the upside is massive. The Jaguars are an average NFL offense, per the power ratings. Liam Coen, however, is a well-above-average offensive mind. Tuten will be the majority back in Jacksonville, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen will firmly play a minority of running back snaps. So we get a high workload back near the bottom of the rankings.

Chuba Hubbard

ADP: RB28 / Round 8-9

The concern is that of Jonathan Brooks being the RB2. The Panthers have said that Brooks will have a role in this offense, and the backfield will be split. However, this far down the rankings, we are fine with that. Carolina is a run-heavy offense, and if Brooks were to get re-injured, as we must consider, Hubbard's workload would rival that of any of the top running backs in the NFL.

Blake Corum

ADP: RB37 / Round 10-11

We now enter handcuff zone. Corum is perhaps the best fantasy football handcuff in the NFL. The Rams are the No. 1-rated offense, and they are run-heavy. Kyren Williams is the RB1, but not with a heavy workload. Corum will become more involved, taking 20% of the work in 2025. He had 6 touchdowns in 2025. 2026 is likely to see his rise be momentous.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

ADP: RB40 / Round 11-12

Cam Skattebo — will he maintain his health in his bowling-ball running style? Will he also be favored as the majority RB1 in a new regime's majority RB? These are all logical questions. While the answer remains to be seen, Tracy may not even need an injury to play a noteworthy role in this hyped Matt Nagy offense.

Zach Charbonnet

ADP: RB44 / Round 12-13

Charbonnet will miss the start of the season; that is a fact. He is also listed as the Seahawks' RB1 on many amateur depth charts. Regardless of what role he assumes upon his return, Charbonnet will certainly not spend much time on the bench. We see this backfield more like the Bears in 2025, with a 50-50 split.

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