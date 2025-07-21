2025 Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings & Strategy Guide
Best Ball leagues continue to grow in popularity among fantasy football players who want to maximize upside while minimizing in-season management. Unlike traditional redraft formats, Best Ball rewards explosive, week-winning performances—making boom weeks far more valuable than steady consistency.
Once you draft your team, there's no need to set lineups or make waiver moves—the platform automatically locks in your highest scorers each week, which is why rankings often shift compared to typical PPR leagues. For example, while Justin Jefferson may offer a safer floor, CeeDee Lamb's big-play ability and sky-high ceiling make him a more appealing option in Best Ball—though that’s certainly up for debate.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the 2025 Best Ball fantasy football landscape, including position-by-position rankings, key strategy tips, and the league-winning players you’ll want to target on draft day.
Best Ball Strategy Tips for 2025
- Prioritize upside and volatility: Players like Mike Evans, Saquon Barkley, and Jayden Daniels are more valuable in Best Ball than traditional formats.
- Rushing QBs are gold: Dual-threat quarterbacks consistently produce spike weeks that win matchups. However, if you miss out on the top three, it may be wise to wait on the quarterback position.
- Depth at WR is key: Target multiple boom-or-bust wideouts to maximize your weekly ceiling.
- Don’t chase consistency: Let the format do the work—target players who can win you a week on just a few touches or targets.
- Wait on TE (unless it’s Bowers): If you miss on Bowers, load up on upside tight ends later.
Quarterbacks With Rushing Upside Dominate Best Ball
Quarterbacks with rushing ability are kings in Best Ball. Lamar Jackson edges out Josh Allen at the top, but Jayden Daniels is the real wildcard—he could easily leapfrog both thanks to his game-breaking dual-threat skill set. Don’t be surprised if Daniels is the QB1 in certain Best Ball leagues by August.
With Patrick Mahomes potentially missing Rashee Rice for 4–6 games due to off-field issues, he slips to QB8. Instead, savvy drafters should look toward high-upside late-round options like Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence, and J.J. McCarthy. Maye brings rushing ability, while Lawrence and McCarthy are surrounded by elite weapons and are poised for breakout campaigns.
Running Back Rankings Shift in Best Ball
Bijan Robinson comes off the board as the top running back in 2025, especially after the Falcons finally committed to featuring him as a three-down workhorse. In PPR Best Ball formats, Christian McCaffrey is suddenly a value pick—last year’s injury-plagued season has caused him to fall in drafts, but his ceiling remains elite if healthy.
Surprisingly, Saquon Barkley jumps Jahmyr Gibbs in Best Ball formats despite Gibbs being RB2 in normal PPR rankings. Why? Barkley’s ability to rip off 50+ yard touchdowns and create splash plays is exactly what makes him valuable in a no-lineup, no-trade format. Rookie TreyVeyon Henderson is also a must-draft target late in drafts. The Patriots' offense will run through him, and he’s one big play away from becoming a Best Ball hero.
Top Wide Receivers in 2025 Best Ball Drafts
As expected, Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals holds the top overall spot across most Best Ball rankings. His chemistry with Joe Burrow and ability to dominate after the catch make him a week-winning machine. However, while Justin Jefferson is widely considered the WR2 in traditional formats, CeeDee Lamb leaps ahead in Best Ball formats thanks to his massive target share and big-play upside in Dallas’ high-powered offense.
Mike Evans is another sneaky Best Ball asset. While he’s inconsistent week-to-week, he’s a touchdown machine who can single-handedly win you a matchup with one explosive game—exactly the type of profile you want in this format. Eagles receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith are also prime Best Ball targets due to their upside and propensity for making big plays that result in touchdowns. Smith is one of my favorite Best Ball targets at the wide receiver position.
And a few late-round receivers who I’ve fallen in love with in this format are Tre Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers, particularly after Mike Williams retired, and New England Patriots rookie Kyle Williams. Harris has the opportunity to carve out a significant role in the Justin Herbert-led offense while Williams is one of those deep threats that could win you a week with one or two 50-yard receiving touchdowns. Remember how Marvin Mims exploded at the end of last season? He’s another guy who should be circled on your cheat sheet heading into your Best Ball draft.
Brock Bowers Leads Best Ball Tight Ends But Target Rookies Late
Tight end is always tricky in fantasy, but in Best Ball, you want touchdown upside and big-play potential. Brock Bowers is already in a league of his own and should be drafted early. Behind him, Trey McBride, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and T.J. Hockenson all offer week-winning potential.
With uncertainty surrounding Kansas City’s WR group, Travis Kelce is also trending upward and might reclaim some of his vintage red-zone usage—making him an intriguing mid-round pick once again. That being said, if you miss out on Bowers, I wouldn’t select anyone in the top five outside of perhaps McBride if he can be had at the right value.
I’d skip Kittle, LaPorta, and Hockenson in favor of landing Kelce or Evan Engram later. Tight end is the most volatile of the four skill position groups so fantasy managers should prioritize running back and wide receiver before targeting the tight end position. Plus, you can get a high-upside tight end very late in the draft such as Baltimore’s Isaiah Likely, who is a TE1 if Mark Andrews suffers an injury, rookie Mason Taylor of the Jets who walks into a tight end room with virtually no competition, and Seattle Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo, whose main competition (Noah Fant) was just released from the team.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at our 2025 Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings.
Best Ball drafts reward a different kind of fantasy player—the one who chases upside, targets explosive talent, and builds depth over safety. With players like Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, Jayden Daniels, and Brock Bowers leading the charge, 2025 Best Ball drafts are as deep and strategic as ever. Lock in your rankings, draft smart, and get ready to celebrate at the end of the season.