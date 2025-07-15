2025 Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase Headlines Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Fantasy Sports

Discover the top five fantasy football wide receivers for the 2025 NFL season, featuring elite talent, high-volume roles, and league-winning upside.

Matt Brandon

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks away with a reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks away with a reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As fantasy football managers prepare for the 2025 NFL season, targeting the right wide receivers early can make or break your championship run. From explosive playmakers in pass-heavy offenses to target-hog WR1s with top-three upside, here are the top five fantasy football wide receivers you need on your radar heading into draft season.

