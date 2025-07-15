2025 Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase Headlines Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers
4. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Over three dazzling seasons at LSU, Malik Nabers proved he was more than just another college wideout—he was a straight-up problem for SEC defenses. He hauled in 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, and in 2023, he took it to another level with 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 scores. Nabers topped the century mark in yardage in nine different games last season, and his 17.6 yards per catch speaks to the explosiveness that pops off his film. Simply put: this guy was a walking highlight reel in Baton Rouge.
What jumps off the tape? Free releases, no safety help, and corners left wondering what just happened. Nabers sees the field like a quarterback—he knows where the soft spots are before the ball even leaves the QB's hand. His hands are vacuum-sealed, and he runs with a mix of vision, swagger, and strength that makes him a nightmare at all three levels. Sure, his route running could use some refinement, but the tools are all there to become elite.
Fast-forward to his NFL debut season in New York, and Nabers wasted no time becoming the Giants’ alpha. Despite missing two games with a concussion, he ranked second among wide receivers in targets (170), trailing only Ja’Marr Chase. He posted double-digit targets in 10 games, went over 100 yards in three, and had at least seven catches in 60% of his starts. That said, his 64.1% catch rate and 11.0 yards per catch hint at room to grow—and part of that is on the offense around him.
There’s no denying the opportunity is there. Nabers is walking into a situation with little target competition and an offense that threw 591 times in 2024. That’s the good news. The bad news? This isn’t exactly a high-octane unit, and Nabers dealt with a string of nagging injuries to close out the year (toe, groin, hip, knee).
As the WR5 in early drafts, you're paying a premium for upside—and while he has WR1 potential in spades, he’s not quite in the “set it and forget it” tier for me just yet. His talent is undeniable, but I want my top wideout tethered to a high-powered offense and a proven QB. Still, if Nabers can stay healthy and the Giants find any semblance of rhythm, a line of 100 catches, 1,200 yards, and 6–8 touchdowns is firmly in play.