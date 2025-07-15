2025 Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase Headlines Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Despite a forgettable Week 1 line (2/29) and losing Dak Prescott for five games in 2022, CeeDee Lamb blossomed into a bona fide WR1 in his third season. From Weeks 2 to 6, he delivered steady volume with Cooper Rush at the helm—hauling in 31 receptions for 380 yards and two scores on 49 targets. But it was down the stretch where Lamb truly turned up the heat. Over his final 11 games (including playoffs), he racked up 79 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets, topping 100 yards in six of those outings. For fantasy managers, his 74.7 PPR points from Weeks 15–17 were championship gold.
Fast forward to 2023, and Lamb exploded—again. He posted career highs across the board: 135 catches, 1,749 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, and 181 targets. He even chipped in 113 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. At home, Lamb was electric (82/1,065/8), averaging a ridiculous 27.81 PPR points per game, with monster performances like 12/170/2 and 13/232/1. He finished as the WR1 overall with 405.20 PPR points, including a nuclear stretch from Weeks 15–17 (26/420/3) when it mattered most.
Still, 2024 brought its share of turbulence. Lamb got off to a slow start, failing to top 100 yards in any of his first six games (32/467/2 on 55 targets). After exploding for 13/146/2, he battled through back and shoulder injuries, along with backup QB play. He rebounded late in the season (Weeks 14–16: 6/93/1, 9/116/1, 7/105), but his year ended prematurely, sidelined for the final two weeks with a shoulder injury that later required surgery. Despite the missed time, he finished eighth among wideouts in PPR scoring (264.40), pacing for just under 300 points over a full 17 games.
CeeDee Lamb is the total package—elite talent, high-volume role, and game-breaking ability. Even when battling injuries and suboptimal QB play, he still found ways to dominate. The Cowboys will continue to funnel targets his way, and fantasy managers should feel confident drafting him as a top-tier WR1. With a floor of 120 receptions, 1,500+ yards, and 10+ scores, Lamb is locked and loaded as a top-3 wide receiver with overall WR1 upside in 2025.