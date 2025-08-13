2025 Fantasy Football Rankings And Projections Update After NFL Preseason Week 1
With the first full week of preseason games in the books, the fantasy market has pockets of player information to help adjust rankings and player outlooks. I updated my projections and depth charts again. Here are my notes on my adjustments:
Updated Depth Charts (August 12)
Quarterback Projections And Rankings Preview
Running Back Projections And Rankings Preview
Wide Receiver Projections And Rankings Preview
Tight End Projections And Rankings Preview
Click the images or click HERE to view all the depth chart and projection updates.
Now, let's go team by team to break down all the updates following Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
Arizona Cardinals
No changes.
Atlanta Falcons
I downgraded Darnell Mooney from two missed games to sitting out four weeks.
Baltimore Ravens
No changes.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills suggested that Khalil Shakir (high-ankle sprain) would be ready for Week 1, but I didn’t give him back any more chances after downgrading him last week.
Carolina Panthers
No changes.
Chicago Bears
Roschon Johnson (foot) and Travis Homer (calf) picked up minor injuries over the last week. I made no changes.
Cincinnati Bengals
No changes.
Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins waived his right to a speedy trial over the past week, which could be a hurdle for the Browns to sign him. I didn’t adjust the Browns’ running back projections as I wait for more information about Judkins. I’m sticking with Shedeur Sanders as the Browns’ backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco. Dillon Gabriel will have his chance to make his case this week. No changes.
Dallas Cowboys
Jaydon Blue picked up a heel injury over the past week, but the Cowboys expect him to play in their next preseason game. Jake Ferguson has been battling a lower back issue. No changes.
Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey gained 29 yards on nine touches with two catches last week in his preseason game. I bumped Troy Franklin to WR3, with Devaughn Vele sliding one notch in the Broncos’ wide receiver depth chart.
Detroit Lions
No Changes
Green Bay Packers
The Packers have four wide receivers – Jayden Reed (foot), Romeo Doubs (back), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), and Christian Watson (knee), with yellow caution flags next to their names this week. Reed is at risk of missing Week 1, but I’ll wait for more clarity on the time frame for his recovery. I already have Watson out for a good portion of the season, I bumped up Matthew Golden at the expense of Wicks.
Houston Texans
Nick Chubb picked up a concussion over the past week. He’s getting closer to being back on the practice field. No update on Joe Mixon for Week 1, and I made no changes in the Texans’ projections.
Indianapolis Colts
I wanted to downgrade Anthony Richardson after getting knocked out of last week’s game with a finger issue on his throwing hand. The Colts don’t have him listed as injured, and they expect him to play this week. As a result, I’ll wait to adjust Indy’s quarterback playing time. Tyler Warren (3/40) looks good in his NFL preseason debut, suggesting a bump in targets this year. I’ll wait to see who starts at quarterback before fine-tuning Indianapolis’s receiving projections.
Jacksonville Jaguars
No changes.
Kansas City Chiefs
Rashee Rice won’t play in the Chiefs' second preseason game due to a groin issue.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins’ top two wideouts (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) landed on the injury news this week. Both issues are mostly minor, but it’s still a possible early red flag for this offense.
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson has been battling a minor groin issue in early August. Based on the coach-speak out of Vikings’ camp, Jordan Mason is expected to be more involved this year. I shifted some carries to him this week from Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler.
New England Patriots
After TreVeyon Henderson ran back the opening kickoff for the Patriots, his ADP started to rise up draft boards. Rhamondre Stevenson missed practice on Monday due to an unknown injury. He rushed for 36 yards on seven carries in New England’s first preseason game. I’m comfortable with the early running back rush split between their top two backs, but I sense I have Henderson rated too low in catches and receiving yards. I slid a few more catches his way.
The reports of Kayshon Boutte this summer have been positive, suggesting a bump in catches. I shifted some receptions from Kendrick Bourne and Kyle Williams to him.
New Orleans Saints
Devin Neal is expected to miss multiple weeks of practice with a hamstring issue, opening up an RB2 role for Kendre Miller early in the year. I still expect Neal to have the better opportunity long-term, so I left the running back splits for New Orleans the same until I have a better upside on Neal’s health. Chris Olave has been battling an ankle issue.
New York Giants
The Giants have three wide receivers (Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt) with injury tags next to their names. All issues appear to be minor.
New York Jets
No changes.
Las Vegas Raiders
No changes.
Philadelphia Eagles
No changes.
Pittsburgh Steelers
No changes.
Los Angeles Chargers
No changes.
San Francisco 49ers
No changes despite multiple key players continuing to have injury tags.
Seattle Seahawks
Tory Horton could push his way to WR3 for Seattle if he continues to play well this summer. I didn’t change his projections.
Los Angeles Rams
No changes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I downgraded Chris Godwin by two games, with his chances going to Emeka Egbuka. Rachaad White left practice this week with a groin issue, which could lead to more snaps for Sean Taylor if the injury lingers into September.
Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears picked up a high ankle sprain this week, putting his playing time at risk for Week 1. I will wait for another update before lowering his outlook.
Washington Commanders
No changes.