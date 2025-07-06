2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 PPR, Half-PPR & Standard Cheat Sheet
Fantasy football season is officially heating up, and it’s time to dive into the only cheat sheet you’ll need—Fantasy on SI’s Top 300 Rankings for PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard formats. Whether you're a seasoned drafter or playing for the first time, our real-time, customizable rankings give you the edge. Toggle between scoring systems or filter by position to get instant, accurate rankings tailored to your league settings.
As expected, Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase sits atop both the PPR and Half-PPR rankings, but when it comes to Standard formats, the crown shifts to the backfield—and the debate heats up. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley are all in the mix, but it’s the reigning Super Bowl champion Barkley who currently claims the No. 1 overall spot. In PPR and Half-PPR formats, however, Bijan’s all-purpose prowess gives him the edge over the seasoned vet, as he's the consensus No. 2 pick behind Chase.
At quarterback, it’s a tight race between AFC rivals, with Josh Allen barely edging out Lamar Jackson, while electric second-year signal caller Jayden Daniels storms into the top three on the strength of his game-breaking dual-threat ability.
Wide receivers are loaded with firepower again in 2025. After Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb round out the elite tier, while rising stars like Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and Brian Thomas Jr. are pushing their way into first-round consideration—especially in PPR formats. And when it comes to tight ends, Brock Bowers is in a league of his own in PPR and Half-PPR, but don’t be shocked to see a different name leading the way in Standard leagues.
So without further ado, explore our Fantasy Football Top 300 and make sure you’re prepared for whatever your league throws your way!