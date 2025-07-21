2025 Fantasy Football RB Rankings & Tiers: Draft Targets, Sleepers & Risky Picks
While rankings are very important for determining who to pick in your fantasy drafts, a lot of fantasy owners also prefer to use tiers. Many fantasy options are so close that it makes more sense to group them into tiers because they are interchangeable. It also allows fantasy owners to see how many players are available in the same positional group when drafting to decide who they need to be targeting on any given pick. These are our running back tiers for 2025.
Tier 1
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
These are your absolute studs. They are three most likely players to finish as the RB1 thanks to both their high floor and massive upside. Robinson and Barkley are the more prototypical workhorse backs, while Gibbs is more of the playmaker who could break fantasy football if he gets the volume he saw last season after Montgomery got injured.
Tier 2
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
These guys should all finish as fantasy RB1s and all have the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. They are just below Tier 1 guys for one reason or another, whether it be age, size, experience, or concerns with their offense.
Tier 3
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Everyone in this group has the potential to be an RB1, but we don't view them as likely to finish as a top-five back overall this season. Rookie Omarion Hampton could be the exception if we learn that the eye injury that Najee Harris suffered is more serious than currently expected.
Tier 4
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Breece Hall, New York Jets
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
The guy that probably pops out here is CMC. If healthy, he would obviously be much higher. However, he is outside of my top-12 running backs in my rankings and is the RB13. These are all guys I'd feel good about as my RB2, but not so great if they were my RB1. McCaffrey's injury concern pushes him down to this tier for me.
Tier 5
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
These are three guys who could continue to be valuable fantasy options, but guys who I'm also very concerned about having a steep decline. Walker III, because of his injury concerns and potential for losing volume, Kamara, because of the new coaching staff in New Orleans potentially not wanting to center their game plan for a rebuilding young team's passing attack around an aging running back, and Mixon, because he's getting up there in both age and touches.
Tier 6
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
All of these backs have concerns that push them down to Tier 6, but also have the upside to be high-end RB2s if things break right for them. Montgomery probably has the least upside in this group, but is also the most consistent. Both rookies have superstar potential while Pacheco and Swift have shown us both their impressive upside and scary floor.
Tier 7
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders
These are backs who have the upside to be RB2s without needing any kind of injury or change on their offense, but I still wouldn't love having them as my RB2. Harvey was a mid-level prospect who was hurt by the signing of JK Dobbins. Jones Sr is aging and may not be the best back on his team anymore with Mason there. Robinson Jr and Pollard are both fine, but also aren't bringing anything special to the table.
Tier 8
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
Tier 8 is an eclectic group of guys. Mason could rip the early-down work away from Jones in Minnesota and potentially even lead them in carries. Harris is expected to get a split of the work in Los Angeles, which should be a valuable role in a run-heavy offense. Blue is far from a lock to be the primary back in Dallas, but he is the only back there with any upside. Stevenson and Tracy Jr both have question marks surrounding their roles because of incoming rookies. Warren is the only running back in this group with a defined role, even if it is as a change-of-pace back, we know what we're getting.
Tier 9
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
These guys are all viewed as backups, but shouldn't be ignored. They all have value in their own right, even when the perceived starter is fully healthy.
Tier 10
Bhaysul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Tajae Spears, Tennessee Titans
This is, for all intents and purposes, the last tier of potentially useful fantasy options. The guys you can take fliers on late in your drafts and hope they end up being flex options for you this season.
Tier 11
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
These are the high-end handcuffs. In many cases, you may be drafting these guys ahead of some of the players in higher tiers, but they likely won't have much, if any, value if their team's starter doesn't get injured. However, they could be league-winners if the starter does end up going down.