2025 Fantasy Football RB Tiers: From Bijan Robinson To Derrick Henry To Trey Benson
Rankings and ADP are very important for determining who to pick in your fantasy drafts. However, many fantasy owners prefer to use tiers. Many fantasy options are so close that it makes more sense to group them into tiers because they are essentially interchangeable. It also allows fantasy owners to see how many players are available in the same positional group when drafting to decide what position they need to be targeting at any given pick. These are our updated running back tiers.
Tier 1
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Nothing has changed at the top. These three studs are still the top guys and deserve to be drafted as so. No one else has been able to crack this group yet.
Tier 2
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
While none of these guys have been able to make it into Tier 1, they all have the ability to perform with these guys if things break right for them. Any back in this group has the ceiling as finishing as the RB1 overall, along with a safe floor.
Tier 3
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Every back here has the upside to finish as an RB1, but if they don't should still be in the range of a fringe RB1. Aside from injury, there is no reason why any of these guys shouldn't have a Top 15 overall running back floor.
Tier 4
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Breece Hall, New York Jets
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
All of these players could easily end up being RB1s this season; however, they could also tumble and not even finish as RB2s. While their upside is similar to Tier 3, they lack the safe floor to climb into that tier. McCaffrey is the guy who will pop out being this low, but it's Hubbard who could really be in a tier of his own.
Tier 5
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Pacheco has climbed up to Tier 5 while Kamara is hanging on for dear life. All three of these backs have serious concerns, but they also have proven to have the upside of being their team's bell-cow back.
Tier 6
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The workload for both of these backs is a bit of a question mark; nevertheless, if the volume is there, they both have the ability to be high-end RB2s. Montgomery with touchdowns and Henderson with explosive plays in the passing attack.
Tier 7
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
This is a big tier of backs who should be strong flex options, but we wouldn't want to trust them as our RB2. Swift dropped to Tier 7 and Mason climbed into it. RJ Harvey's status is currently very much up in the air after reports of him struggling mightily in pass protection and currently being listed as the RB5 on the Denver Broncos depth chart.
Tier 8
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
This is a hodgepodge of guys we don't love, but we also can't just ignore. Dobbins climbed into this group as Mixon plummeted down into it. The two guys on the rise here could be Tracy and Dobbins. A Cam Skattebo injury has made Tracy much more intriguing heading into Week 1, and Dobbins looks locked in as the Broncos RB1 at least for early in the year.
Tier 9
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
This tier features two of the most high-upside backups in the league who could also have flex value of their own. We also put the Cleveland Browns running backs in here because we aren't sure what to do with them until we get more information on Judkins, which has left this entire backfield in limbo.
Tier 10
Bhaysul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Tajae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
All of these guys could be worth taking a flier on and could end up having standalone fantasy value. They could also just end up being useless backups. Skattebo is the most intriguing of the bunch, but is now in danger of missing the start of the season after re-aggravating a hamstring injury.
Tier 11
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
These are the high-end handcuffs. In many cases, you may be drafting these guys ahead of some of the players in higher tiers, but they likely won't have much, if any, value if their team's starter doesn't get injured. However, they could be league-winners if the starter does end up going down. Reports about Mitchell have been very negative as of late, nevertheless, we aren't ready to drop him yet.