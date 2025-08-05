Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football: Swift, Pacheco Offer Best RB ADP Value Picks

Finding good running back value gets difficult after the first few rounds, but it's not impossible. Here are a few of the best bargains on the board.

Dan Angell

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Running back is one of the harder positions to find value for, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. You just have to be willing to take a chance on a few players that seem to have flaws or haven't yet shown what they can really do.

In some cases, the situation seems worse than it really is. For example, if you can get a running back who had over 1,000 yards in a weak offense last year and now has new weapons around him, you're probably getting excellent value for him.

As always, where you draft and who falls determines what the value might be. These running backs should offer some consistent value in accordance with their ADP, per Fantasy Pros.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears (ADP 60, RB22)

Swift managed to top 1,300 all-purpose yards in a Matt Eberflus offense. Now he gets to do the same thing with Ben Johnson calling the shots. Swift had a fine season with Johnson when the two worked together in Detroit in 2022, and if Johnson runs the Bears like he ran the Lions' offense, Swift will get plenty of touches.

Caleb Williams should also be more confident in his second year, which could lead opposing defense to focus less on stopping Swift. With the Bears likely to make Swift a big part of the game plan, he should be able to outdo his late fifth-round price.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP 64, RB26)

Isiah Pacheco
If Pacheco is healthy, this pick will really pay off. When Pacheco was healthy in 2022 and 2023, he averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Last year, he was nowhere near full strength either before or after his fractured fibula.

The Chiefs' offense has mostly lived on reputation in the regular season in the past year-plus, but Pacheco looks poised to change that. If he's back to his pre-injury form, getting him in the seventh round or later would be a steal.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants (ADP 93, RB33)

Cam Skattebo
Skattebo currently sits in a time share with Tyrone Tracy, but that's not a problem for two reasons. First, Skattebo is the stronger back of the two. That means he's likely to get the majority of the red zone carries and score more touchdowns. Second, Skattebo offers more upside to the Giants.

Tracy was serviceable in 2024, but not great. Skattebo can be an every-down back, as he catches passes and hits the hole harder. The longer the season goes, the more likely the Giants are to trust Skattebo over Tracy. And yet, Tracy is going slightly higher in the average draft. Skattebo is the Giants running back you want.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (ADP 54, RB24)

TreVeyon Henderson
Henderson blocks well enough to consistently play on passing downs, which New England will probably see a lot of this year. He catches passes well and gets into open space, which means the potential is there for some big plays. Even on a bad team like the Patriots, a back like Henderson can offer quality production.

There's more: Mike Vrabel takes over in Foxboro, and he ran the ball consistently in Tennessee. Granted, he had a roster designed to run in Nashville, but Henderson at least gives him something to work with. There's little reason to worry about Rhamondre Stevenson taking time from Henderson; New England spent a second-rounder on the Ohio State product for a reason. He'll get every chance to win this job.

Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP 67, RB27)

Kaleb Johnson
If Aaron Rodgers has anything left in the tank at all, Johnson will see a lot of running room. Johnson was asked to run inside in college at Iowa, and the Steelers will want him to do the same in Pittsburgh. Johnson hits the hole hard, making him an ideal fit for Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin.

The downside with Johnson is that he likely won't catch many passes out of the backfield. But he doesn't need to catch passes to add value. As long as he's getting 15 to 20 touches a game, he'll make a great value add in the middle rounds.

Dan Angell
