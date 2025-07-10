2025 Fantasy Football: Top 200 Superflex Draft Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Superflex fantasy football leagues are hotter than ever, and if you're in one, you know the golden rule—secure one of those elite dual-threat quarterbacks early or risk falling behind. These leagues put quarterbacks at a premium, turning signal-callers into fantasy kingmakers, but let’s not forget—you still need to build a complete roster. It might raise eyebrows to see names like CeeDee Lamb, Ashton Jeanty, and Puka Nacua landing in the second round of our 2025 rankings, but when you can slot a QB2 into your starting lineup, running backs and wide receivers naturally slide down the board.
Personally, I like to zag when others zig. If I’m drafting from the middle or back end of the first round, I’m not afraid to pivot toward an elite RB or WR while the rest of my league rushes the quarterback position. Yes, quarterbacks are critical in Superflex, but don’t fall into the trap of overvaluing them. Quarterbacks can indeed be overvaued in Superflex formats, contrary to what many believe.
That said, if you hold the No. 1 pick, fading quarterback is off the table. The real debate becomes: do you ride with reigning MVP Josh Allen or bank on Lamar Jackson’s electric upside? At pick No. 2, you simply take whichever one falls, and with the third pick, the smart move may be jumping on Washington’s breakout star Jayden Daniels. After that? The waters get murkier. Do you keep the QB run going with Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts? Or pivot to elite playmakers like Ja'Marr Chase or Bijan Robinson?
In most 12-team Superflex leagues, the sweet spot is landing three quarterbacks, though depending on your roster settings and how aggressive your league is, you might want to grab even more. Strategic flexibility is key.
So let’s dive into Fantasy on SI’s Top 200 Superflex Rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season—your ultimate cheat sheet from now through kickoff. Feel free to toggle between Standard, Half-PPR, and PPR scoring settings. Bookmark this page—our rankings will be updated in real time as depth charts shift, injuries pop up, and preseason buzz shakes the board.