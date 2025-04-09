2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 5 Running Back Prospects
The 2025 NFL Draft features a deep and diverse group of running backs, with several prospects showcasing three-down potential, elite production, and unique running styles. From Ashton Jeanty’s pinball explosiveness to Omarion Hampton’s power-speed combo, this class offers a mix of workhorses and versatile weapons ready to make an immediate impact. Let's take a look at the top five running back prospects ahead of draft day.
1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change of pace running his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball.
Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game last season while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while having the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.
The fade of the running back position in the first round of the NFL draft won’t happen this year, as multiple franchises would love to land Jeanty as their premier running back. He brings close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while offering a workhorse profile on all three downs. The Raiders and Cowboys are the favorites to draft him in 2025.
2. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Henderson will be a player of interest for an NFL team looking for a change of pace back with value in the passing game. He’ll offer playable fantasy stats as an RB2 in the correct system. His overall game has a chance to beat expectations, but I don’t believe his touches will reach RB1 status without an injury to another back. I view him as a winning fit for the Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 31).
3. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Hampton has been stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He even caught 67 balls over this span for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).
His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for NFL teams this year. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should be high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in a range of Nick Chubb with much more value catching the ball. For a team with strength at quarterback and wide receiver, he could be the missing link to increased scoring in the red zone. The NFL draft pundits expect him to be selected in the second round, but Sean Payton (Denver has the 20th pick in the first round) could use a power runner to complement his developing passing attack.
4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career started at Ole Miss in 2022, leading to two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.
His decision to transfer to Ohio State led to a National Title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career.
In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college.
Based on his scoring ability and possible chances on passing downs, Judkins has the feel of Najee Harris with much better long speed. The next step in his development is setting up tacklers downfield. He projects to be drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
5. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
The Volunteers gave Sampson a part-time opportunity over the first two seasons (58/397/6 with three catches for 24 yards and 106/604/7 with 17 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown). In 2024, Tennessee gave the keys to their running back opportunity, leading to 1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 catches on 278 touches. He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before suffering a hamstring injury in his final game against Ohio State.
His 40-yard dash speed (4.42 – Volunteer Pro Day) aligns with the top two running back prospects in this year’s draft class. Sampson comes in at 5’8” and 200 lbs. with a low floor in pass-catching expectations and questionable value in picking pass rushers.
Sampson did most of his dirty work at the goal line between the tackles. He runs with patience and a feel for spacing on the inside while following his blocks to the second level of the defense. I didn’t see enough wiggle in space or foundation of moves to make defenders miss in the open field, forcing Sampson to create his win with his legs on most plays.
An NFL team will consider him just another running back due to his lack of third-down ability and questionable explosiveness running in tighter lanes at the next level. I expect him to get selected on Day 2 in the NFL draft by a team with a proven running back.
