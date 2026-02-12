2026 Fantasy Baseball 2B Rankings: Jazz Chisholm Jr. vs. Ketel Marte

Second base has quietly thinned out at the top, making elite power-speed options and stable four-category bats even more valuable on draft day. Jazz Chisholm and Ketel Marte headline the position in very different ways, forcing fantasy managers to choose between upside-driven volatility and bankable production.

2B1 – Jazz Chisholm, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 23)

A second base qualification should be a win for Chisholm’s fantasy value this draft season. He comes off a 30/30 season despite missing May with an oblique injury. His contact batting average (.357) has been in a tight range over the past five seasons despite finishing last year with a four-year high in his strikeout rate (27.9%). Chisholm posted the best walk rate (10.9%) of his career.

His bat was a liability on the road in batting average (.207 with 29 runs, 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 14 steals over 227 at-bats). He has the most success in June (.318/15/7/19/4 over 88 at-bats).

Chisholm comes off a five-year low in exit velocity (90.0), but finished with higher outputs in his launch angle (15.7), barrels (15.0%), and hard-hit rate (43.3%). He appeared to trade strikeouts for more loft based on his jump in flyball rate (47.6%) and career-low line drive rate (14.3%).

The Yankees gave him the most at-bats (258) in the fifth slot in the batting order, leading to productive counting stats (41 runs, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 15 steals). On the downside, he only hit .217.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: For the fantasy teams willing to start with some batting average risk, Chisholm brings plenty of speed and power. The health card has been his friend in his career, but Yankee Stadium is set up for his swing path (50.8% pull rate) in 2025. He ranked 21st (4.10) and 32nd (3.85) in FPGscore over the past two seasons. His dual eligibility helps his fantasy value. A possible career season is coming if Chisholm stays upright for the whole year.

2B2 – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (NFBC ADP – 40)

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) looks on before batting against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons, Marte raised his floor in power (36 and 28 home runs) despite missing 62 games. His run rate (44%) graded well while maintaining a favorable contact batting average (.369 and .343).

His bat fired in May and June (.294 with 42 runs, 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, and two steals over 187 at-bats after missing 25 days in April with a hamstring issue. Marte was more steady than explosive over the final three months (.270/39/11/35/2 over 267 at-bats). He played better on the road (.314/42/16/39/3 over 236 at-bats).

He offset his drop in exit velocity (90.8 – 94.1 in 2024) and hard-hit rate (47.0% - 53.6% in 2024) by setting a new top in his launch angle (14.8 – 10.1 in his career) and flyball rate (41.9% - 34.5% in 2024). Marte also had a sharp decline in his HR/FB rate (16.8% - 25.7% in 2024).

Arizona hit him first or second in the batting order for all but six of his at-bats. When at his best in 2024, Marte ranked 14th in FPGscore (+5.48) for hitters while setting in at the 55th spot (+2.10) last season.

Ketel Marte 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The second base position looks weaker on draft day this season based on Marte being the second choice at pick 40 in early January in the high-stakes market. He brings an edge in power, batting average, and runs if on the field for at least 150 games. His value RBIs are tied to his slot in the batting order, showcased by his chances over the past two seasons (327 and 307).

I view him as a unique option at second base, but many team builds will require speed for the position to reach category targets in overall championships. Think .280+ with 90 runs, 30 home runs, and 80 RBIs, with the hope of a healthy season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. vs. Ketel Marte 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Chisholm offers league-winning upside with his rare power-speed blend, especially now that second base eligibility and Yankee Stadium amplify his ceiling, but batting average and durability remain the cost of entry. Marte lacks speed but provides one of the safest floors at the position, making him a strong anchor for balanced builds that address steals elsewhere. Marte is a solid get but Chisholm is the top option at the position by a somewhat significant margin.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: