2026 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: Top Stud and Breakout Second and Third Basemen

Over the past two months, I've researched and documented over 375 players for the upcoming 2026 fantasy baseball season. The first cut of my projections is done (second update this weekend). I added overall and position sorts to my Cheat Sheet (Google Doc), along with showing all player values from last year via FPGscores.

2026 Top 15 Second and Third Basemen (early ADPs) | Shawn Childs

Here's an image of the color codes for all players:

2026 Player Highlight Color Codes | Shawn Childs

Note: The ADPs I used were from the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Over the past two months, they have changed a lot. Due to my writing order, I did not adjust their ADPs in that section of my cheat sheet. I will update them a couple of times in my projection cheat sheet (different tab), where the players are ranked by ADPs while also having a visual of their FPGscores.

Breakout Player

2B Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins

Fantasy Outlook: Keaschall is being treated by a proven asset this draft season. The Twins gave him 148 of his 182 at-bats between third and fourth in the batting order. His metrics suggest he’ll underachieve expectations in power while bringing a leadoff profile. I’ll put him in the range of a 10/35 player, whose instincts on base paths are better than his speed. Nice player, but Keaschall must prove that he can stay healthy for a full season.

Luke Keaschall DESTROYED this baseball for his first Triple-A home run 👀 pic.twitter.com/em8xyZUg2h — Milb Central (@milb_central) April 12, 2025

In my first run of my projections, Kearschall rated as the top second basemen by my FPGscores. Over 139 games, I have him projeted to hit .290 with 89 runs, 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 43 streals. I may be bullish on his potential, but his ceiling could be higher with more games played.

Stud Batters

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Fantasy Outlook: Hidden in Ramirez’s run and RBI stats is a poor Guardians’ offense last season that ranked 28th in runs (643) and RBIs (621), down from 708 runs and 670 RBIs in 2024. Cleveland lacks supporting foundation bats, which invites fewer scoring chances again this year. The sum of his fantasy stats remains attractive, but his jump in steals masked his regression in runs, home runs, and RBIs. It’s this point: buy the foundation piece (.280/100/30/100/30), with the hope that the Guardians have offensive growth in 2026.

As expected, Ramirez rated as my top projected third basemen in 2026 (.277 over 594 at-bats with 99 runs, 28 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 34 steals).

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 3, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a RBI double in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Caminero was the 12th-best hitter last season based on FPGscore (6.45), with half of his positive outcomes coming from the home run category (+3.32). His power sets the tone in his fantasy value, but his natural progression and talent suggest some help in steals and a higher batting average.

A switch back to Tropicana Field should be a significant factor in Caminero’s home run total (22 at home and 23 on the road last season). I’ll set his bar at .280 with 100 runs, 35 home runs, 100 RBIs, and double-digit steals.

Caminero slipped fourth in my third base rankings based on his FPGscore. This key to a higher ceiling is a higher batting average and more value in steals. I have him on a path to hit .260 with 83 runs, 33 home runs, 106 RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 585 at-bats.

Upside Based on Their ADPs

2B/OF Ceddance Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Fantasy Outlook: Rafaela comes into 2026 with dual eligibility (2B and OF), but his best fantasy advantage is at second base. His early ADP almost matches his success last season, but his approach and the Red Sox roster structure suggest another bottom-of-the-order opportunity.

Rafaela has a 20/20 foundation skill set, and he showed clutch ability in his rookie season, highlighted by his RBI rate (16.6% - dropped to 13.1% last year). I expect him to push his batting average higher, creating more stolen-base opportunities. His runs and RBIs should bring a neutral floor. I like his direction, but I would prefer to buy him at a discount this draft season.

2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Fantasy Outlook: Albies is in a contract year, and the Braves’ offense looks poised to climb back up the major offensive ranks. Atlanta gave him most of his at-bats, hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order, hurting his run potential. When at his best in 2021 and 2023, Albies was a top 15 fantasy hitter. His approach last season (strikeout rate – 14.1% and walk rate – 8.3%) was his best since 2017.

Over the past six years, Albies missed 193 games in even seasons (2020, 2022, and 2024). If healthy, his floor is reasonable in four categories, and I would expect a rebound in batting average. A .260/80/20/80/10 season for his current price point in drafts seems like a reasonable outcome, while understanding his ceiling could be much higher.

3B Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Fantasy Outlook: Riley’s glowing flaw from 2025 was a spike in his strikeout rate (28.6%). It ranged between 23.8% and 25.4% over his previous five seasons. He brings 30+ home run power, with runs and RBIs expected to be assets. Riley tends to have a winning contract batting (.375 in 2025), offsetting his strikeout rate. The Braves’ offense looks primed to rebound this year, giving Atlanta’s starting third baseman a chance to be his ADP by a significant margin.

3B/OF Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Fantasy Outlook: Unfortunately, Chapman doesn’t belong hitting behind Rafael Devers, as it allows pitchers to pitch around him to get to a weaker RBI player. His 2024 uptick in speed gives him at least a helpful pulse in stolen bases this year.

Batting average risk remains in his foundation skill set, but Chapman has the tools to be a fantasy league average player in the four other categories. I’ll set his bar at .240 with 80 runs, 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, and seven steals, with a chance to beat three of those outcomes this year.

