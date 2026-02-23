2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings: David Bednar vs. Aroldis Chapman

David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman enter 2026 as two of the most fascinating fantasy baseball closers after dramatic career resurgences that reshaped their draft value. Now pitching for the Yankees and Red Sox, both veterans offer elite ratio potential, but their paths to saves, workload, and command trends will determine whether they return top-five RP value.

RP6 – David Bednar, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 41)

In one easy season, Bednar went from a fantasy bum to a frontline closing option. He spent two-thirds of the year in Pittsburgh before getting traded to the Yankees in late July. His season started with some crooked stats over his first 16 appearances (eight runs, 17 hits, a home run, three walks, and 21 strikeouts over 13.1 innings), leading to four losses, three saves, and three holds.

Bednar pitched at a high level over his next 24.2 innings (0.73 ERA, 0.892 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts), converting all 14 save tries. He blew three of his 13 save chances with New York (4-0 with a 2.19 ERA, 0.932 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 24.2 innings).

Both of his home venues were favorable for his success (1.45 ERA, 0.935 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 31.0 innings). Bednar changed his approach to batters, resulting in a career-low flyball rate (37.9%) and a career-high groundball rate (44.1%). Batters finished with a three-year high in hard-hit rate (42.1%) against him.

His average fastball (97.0 mph) aligned with 2024. Bednar upped the usage (36.7%) of his curveball (.149 BAA) at the expense of his four-seamer (.209 BAA) and split-finger fastball (.167 BAA). Lefties had more success against his four-seamer (.271 BAA) while right-handed batters handled his split-finger pitch (.290 BAA) better.

David Bednar 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Yankees restructured their bullpen over the winter, narrowing down the competition for saves to Camilo Doval. Bednar is batting 5-for-6 over the past six seasons in success while pitching for a losing MLB franchise for most of his games.

His strikeout rate (12.4) was a career best, and his command in 2025 matched his resume when pitching well. Trending towards a career season, which would be helped with a slight bump in appearances. On a path to a sub-2.50 ERA, 5+ wins, 35+ saves, and a chance at a career high in his strikeouts.

RP7 – Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP – 45)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) relief pitcher throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chapman turned fantasy gold in his first season in Boston. He has been the best command of his career (2.2 walks per nine), leading to an elite ERA (1.17) and WHIP (0.701). Before this year, Chapman walked 4.7 batters per nine. Now the fantasy market must decide if his sudden improvement late in his career was fact or fiction.

Last spring, Red Sox C Connor Wong called for a fastball in a game, telling him he wanted that pitch in a specific location over the plate. Bingo, the light bulb for Chapman’s command went off. Instead of just throwing a fastball, location was now part of his pitching attack. Based on this and his improved execution, he looks poised for another successful ride in Boston’s bullpen.

Chapman went 4-0 in Fenway Park with a 0.88 ERA, 0.717 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts while converting 15 saves. Over a 53-game stretch, he converted 27 of his 29 save opportunities, highlighted by allowing one run and 30 baserunners over 49.0 innings with 67 strikeouts.

He pitched more up in the strike zone (44.9% flyball rate – 37.6% in 2024). His average fastball (98.5 mph) remained elite in velocity. Chapman upped the usage of his four-seam (.195 BAA) and sinker (.118 BAA), leading to a sharp decline in the number of sliders (.154 BAA) and a slight decrease in his split-finger fastball thrown (.108 BAA). All four of his pitches have swing-and-miss upside.

Aroldis Chapman 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Chapman was the best relief pitcher in 2025 (FPGscore – 4.84). The Red Sox extended his contract last summer for one season ($13.3 million), with an additional option for 2027. There’s a lot to like in his arm coming into 2026, which all starts with repeated command. His volume of innings probably won’t match the top-rated closers this year (Chapman hasn’t pitched over 62.0 innings since 2015).

David Bednar vs. Aroldis Chapman 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Bednar’s evolving pitch mix, groundball gains, and locked-in ninth-inning role in New York point toward a career year with 35+ saves and elite strikeout totals. Chapman’s late-career command breakthrough gives him league-winning ratio upside again, but slightly capped innings keep him just behind the true volume monsters in the closer rankings. Bednar is the slightly superior option if he remains healthy.

